CHARLES AND LINDA HICKOX ANNOUNCE SALE OF FAMED CAP JULUCA RESORT

ANGUILLA, BWI – Charles and Linda Hickox today announced the sale of Cap Juluca, the iconic Greco-Moorish styled Anguilla retreat they developed and have owned for nearly 30 years. Known for its distinctive whitewashed architecture and pristine beachfront setting overlooking Maundays Bay, the 95-room luxury property is under contract for sale to Belmond, Ltd., a luxury hotel and leisure company based in London, and is expected to close by the end of the month. Belmond will operate the hotel.

Situated on 179 acres on the idyllic Caribbean isle of Anguilla in the British West Indies, Cap Juluca is famed for its stellar services and world class dining, as well as its picture perfect setting where every room and suite sits directly on more than a mile of white, powdery sand beach.

The Hickox family initially acquired the property in 1984 tapping noted Los Angeles architect Oscar Farmer to design their dream resort. They collaborated on a sophisticated Greco-Moorish style with a picturesque series of unique whitewashed villas with courtyards, pathways, solariums, spacious seaview terraces, turrets, domes and arches, creating a compelling ensemble of gleaming white facades, shapes and geometric forms. Since then, Cap Juluca has emerged as the crown jewel of Anguilla.

Charles Hickox was a true visionary whose pioneer efforts in creating Cap Juluca paved the way for tourism on Anguilla. “We are very proud of what we have accomplished at Cap Juluca,” says Linda Hickox. “Besides being located on one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, we have ensured the hotel has always maintained its true sense of place. We have a gracious and warm staff, many of whom have been with us since the hotel opened in 1988. A significant reason for our success is the high level of service and caring attitude which prevails amongst our employees. We are delighted to pass the torch to Belmond, who we feel will do a superlative job in cherishing and nurturing the hotel as we have.”

Under the Hickox’s ownership, the resort has garnered a multitude of awards and accolades. Most recently it was named the number one Best Beach Resort in Andrew Harper’s Hideaway Report 2016 Readers’ Choice Awards and earned the prestigious Award of Excellence commendation from Wine Spectator magazine.

-Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)