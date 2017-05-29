CAP JULUCA’S OWNERS ANNOUNCE RESORT SALE TO STAFF

Charles and Linda Hickox, owners and operators of Cap Juluca Resort in Anguilla, have informed their employees about the sale of the renowned property to the Belmond Group, a global chain of 48 luxury hotels with headquarters in London. (The official release is published elsewhere in this edition of The Anguillian.)

“Belmond is going to acquire Cap Juluca. We are, very proud and extremely happy that this superlative hotel group, which has some of the most exclusive properties world-wide, is going to take our iconic Cap Juluca into its fold,” Linda Hickox, the main spokesperson, told the employees at Pimms Restaurant on Saturday, May 20. “The Belmond Group really appreciates the uniqueness of Cap Juluca. They understand why it has been successful and what makes it work. They very much appreciate the staff and will keep Cap Juluca in a very safe place. They understand that it is really the crown jewel of Anguilla and they are immensely proud to have us with them.”

She continued: “This is bitter-sweet for many reasons as we adore our hotel and our staff. The sweet part is that Belmond will enhance Cap Juluca and will carry on the work that Charles initiated thirty years ago. We know it’s the best possible fit. That makes us really joyous and it’s a gratifying feeling.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t be here today so they have written a letter to you all which I am going to read:

‘Dear Cap Juluca staff:

“We are pleased to announce that the Belmond Group (owner/operator of 48 luxury travel properties worldwide, including Belmond La Samanna, St. Martin, the Belmond Palace Hotel in Rio de Janeiro, and the Venis Simpton-Orient-Express train, has agreed to acquire Cap Juluca.

‘We expect that this transaction will close during the week of June 5th after which time Belmond will assume ownership and management of the hotel. At that time, all Cap Juluca staff will become employees of Belmond Cap Juluca Limited on their existing terms of employment.

“This acquisition re-unites the resort and all villas under the ownership of a single owner/operator – and as Belmond Cap Juluca – marks the start of a new chapter in the history of this iconic resort, after the visionary development and leadership of Linda and Charles Hickox whose legacy for establishing a Caribbean icon we intend to respect and extend.

“The entire Belmond team are very excited about this transaction and, working together with all of you during the coming weeks, members of the Belmond team will be meeting with you on site to introduce themselves – and Belmond – and to answer any questions you may have.

“Until then, it is very business as usual.

“We look forward to meeting with you and welcoming you to the Belmond family.”

Mr. Charles Hickox said that Belmond “had done a terrific job with their other properties and that he and Mrs. Hickox could not be leaving Cap Juluca in better hands”. He told the staff: “My thirty years have been a great experience. I want to thank you for journeying with me in making Cap Juluca what it is today.” Mrs. Hickox joined him in commending the staff for their work and loyalty and offered them every good wish in the future.

Mr. Eric Prevette, who has worked with the Hickoxes over the years, in a supervisory and consultancy capacity at Cap Juluca, stated: “I would like to thank Mr. and Mrs. Hickox for allowing me to be involved with this property off and on roughly for twenty years. I agree with everything they said in terms of the property – that it is going to be in very good hands with Belmond. I hope this deal will close before June 6. If we are lucky it can happen even this week. I am going to be here until that closing and at that time my watch will be over.”

During his career, Mr. Prevette, who is based in California, has been involved in the development and management of 48 hotels. “I think Belmond is going to bring a level of support and opportunities for all of you that you will be happy with,” he told the Cap Juluca’s staff members. “I am delighted for all of you and that Cap Juluca is going to be part of such a terrific group. You have been great to work with and we have had good ownership.”

Mr. Kevin Carty, Cap Juluca’s Operations Manager, commended Mr. and Mrs. Hickox for their legacy and for keeping the property opened during the difficult times. “The staff has always been a key consideration and a key agenda item in every discussion – and that is basically what the ownership thinks about us; and for that we are very thankful,” he stressed. “I would also like to thank Mr. and Mrs. Hickox for the opportunity to lead this very great team and Mr. Prevette for his support. Lastly, Cap Juluca is the only 5-star property on Anguilla, and I would dare say in this Caribbean region, that has 100 percent local management and staff. It is something we can be proud of and we thank Mr. and Mrs. Hickox again for the opportunities they gave us and for their confidence and trust.”

Mr. Carty took the opportunity to present a plaque featuring Anguilla native stone as a parting gift to the Hickoxes on behalf of the staff. The inscription read: “With our boundless appreciation, we Julucans, in recognition of Mr. Charles and Mrs. Linda Hickox, thank you for your unwavering dedication and commitment to Cap Juluca, the staff and Anguilla over the last thirty years. Your patience, generosity and selfless contribution will forever remain immortal in our hearts. We thank you. Creating experiences beyond expectations 1987 -2017.”

Two top employees, Violet Gumbs, Administrative Coordinator and Deslyn Smith, Administrative Assistant, expressed thanks and good wishes to Mr. and Mrs. Hickox on behalf of themselves and the rest of the staff.