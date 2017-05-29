ASK YOUR DOCTOR: EATING HEALTHY DURING PREGNANCY

It is always a good idea to eat healthy, but it is of greater importance during pregnancy to eat healthy. There are many benefits for both the pregnant woman and her offspring if healthy eating habits are adopted prior to pregnancy, during and following the pregnancy.

Eating healthy

Keeping healthy when a woman is having a baby depends on both the amount and the type of food she eats before she becomes pregnant and during her pregnancy. Pregnant women often get plenty advice concerning eating, some of which might do more harm than good. Often women are told they need to eat for two. This is not true. Only in the second part of pregnancy do pregnant women need an extra 300 calories per day. In the first twelve weeks of pregnancy, nausea and vomiting are very common and it is difficult for many women to eat healthy, but they should adhere to the advice of their healthcare providers always.

The following might prove valuable for pregnant women:

• Starchy foods, such as sweat potatoes, brown rice and whole grain bread are very satisfying foods and do not contain many calories. They should use some of these starches in the correct portions during pregnancy.

• Pregnant women should eat fibre rich foods such as oats, beans and lentils such as pigeon peas.

• For proteins, women should choose lean meat and avoid too much large fish.

• Eat at least four portions of different fruits and vegetables daily.

• Adopt a low-fat diet always.

• Avoid excessive fatty foods.

• Avoid drinks high in sugar content.

• Avoid too much sweet foods like cakes, sweets and biscuits

• Dairy products are good sources for calcium, but choose low-fat types such as skimmed milk or low-fat yogurt.

• Limit your caffeine intake to 200 milligrams (mg) per day – for example two mugs of instant coffee. Be aware that other drinks such as tea and energy drinks also contain caffeine.

• Drink adequate amounts of water every day to stay hydrated.

Is it safe to diet while pregnant?

I, and many other professionals, do not recommend pregnant women trying to lose weight during pregnancy, as it may harm the health of the developing fetus. If you are concerned about your weight, your obstetrician can advise you and he or she may refer you to a dietician.

Fish and pregnancy

Several fish are safe to eat during pregnancy. Some seafood that is low in mercury and high in omega-3 fatty acids includes:

• Salmon

• Anchovies

• Herring

• Sardines

Other safe choices include shrimp and canned light tuna.

Pregnant women should limit white (albacore) tuna and tuna steaks to 6 ounces (170 grams) a week. They should avoid large predatory fish to reduce their exposure to mercury. They should not eat shark, swordfish, king mackerel or tilefish. To avoid harmful bacteria or viruses, do not eat uncooked fish and shellfish, including oysters and sushi.

Use of liver during pregnancy

Liver can contain high levels of vitamin A which, in high doses, can harm the development of an unborn baby’s nervous system. In Anguilla, there are few women with vitamin A deficiency, so pregnant women should avoid eating foods such as liver and liver products.

How can I reduce the risk of infection from food?

Pregnant women can develop several infections from eating contaminated foods. These infections can cause several complications to both woman and the developing fetus. Such infections include listeria, salmonella and toxoplasmosis.

To decrease the risk of getting listeriosis, the following is advised:

• drink only pasteurised milk.

• avoid eating ripened soft cheese, – however, hard cheese varieties such as Cheddar, cottage cheese and processed cheese are safe.

• avoid eating undercooked food. Make sure that ready-prepared meals are cooked as per instructions.

To reduce your risk of getting salmonella, do the following:

• avoid eating raw or partially cooked eggs or food – that may contain them – such as some types of mayonnaise or mousses.

• avoid eating raw or partially cooked meat, especially poultry and shellfish.

To reduce your risk of getting toxoplasmosis, the following is advised:

• always wash your hands before and after handling food.

• wash all fruit and vegetables, including ready-prepared salads.

• cook raw meats and ready-prepared chilled meats thoroughly .

• wear gloves and wash your hands thoroughly after gardening or handling soil.

• avoid contact with cat faeces (in cat litter or in soil) – or, if you must handle it, wear rubber gloves.

Vitamins and pregnancy

Only a few vitamins are recommended during pregnancy. Some vitamins are not usually advised since they may actually be harmful in pregnancy, especially if used in large doses. Too much vitamin A can harm the development of the fetus’ nervous system. During pregnancy, avoid any supplements that contain more than 700 micrograms (µg) of vitamin A. There is currently no evidence to recommend additional vitamin E during pregnancy.

Folic acid is one of the B vitamins and helps to reduce the risk of a baby having spina bifida. Taking extra folic acid may also reduce the risk of heart or limb defects and some childhood brain tumours. Ideally, you should start taking extra folic acid before you conceive and continue to take it until you reach your 13th week of pregnancy.

Pregnant women are advised to choose at least one good source of vitamin C – everyday – such as oranges, grapefruits, strawberries, papaya, broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, green peppers, tomatoes and mustard greens. There is no need for extra vitamin C supplements.

Pregnant women should talk to their obstetrician on whether they need iron supplementation. In Anguilla, most women take iron tablets, but in the absence of iron deficiency anaemia the use of iron supplements is controversial.

Conclusion

Eating healthy during pregnancy is important for the pregnant woman and her developing fetus. It is vital that the pregnant woman gets important nutrients. It is therefore recommended that pregnant women eat from a variety of food groups, including fruits and vegetables, breads and grains, protein sources and dairy products. All pregnant women should follow the advice of their obstetrician/midwife, especially when it comes to healthy eating.

Ask Your Doctor is a health education column and is not a substitute for medical advice from your physician. The reader should consult his or her physician for specific information concerning specific medical conditions. While all reasonable efforts have been made to ensure that all information presented is accurate, as research and development in the medical field are ongoing, it is possible that new findings may supersede some data presented.

Dr Brett Hodge MB BS DGO MRCOG, is an Obstetrician/Gynecologist and Family Doctor who has over thirty-two years in clinical practice. Dr Hodge has a medical practice in The Johnson Building in The Valley (Tel: 264 4975828).