Appreciation Service for the RAPF and Judiciary Department

The Life Impact Centre Ministry held a service of appreciation for the Royal Anguilla Police Force and Judiciary Department, on Sunday, 30th April, 2017. Chairperson, Pastor Olivia Hodge, welcomed the attendees including the Chief Minister Victor Banks, Palmavon Webster and Cardigan Connor. The service was geared to provide prayer and support for the RAPF in these challenging times, as they provide safety and peace to the people of Anguilla. The congregation was blessed by a special selection by WPC Cherrydelle Coombs, and the scripture reading was done by acting Deputy Commissioner Allan Coppin.

Mr. Elliot Forbes, acting Commissioner of Police addressed the congregation stating: “Recently we have invested in developing our staff in various departments, including investigative skills and forensic, so that we can better serve the community.” He went on, “ We serve the public, and equally we expect the public to support the police…‘the police cannot be trusted’ is said so often, but we are progressing and moving away to restore confidence in the public, and I challenge you to come forward and give information to make your community safe. The mere fact that we are here today, shows that the RAPF contributes significantly to the peace and stability of the community.” He also appealed for young persons to join the RAPF, to serve their country and provide continuous support to the RAPF.

Apostle Lucien MacDonna ministered the word and offered prayer for the RAPF and Judiciary Department. He said, “I always believe in the organizations within Anguilla that work tirelessly, and sometimes with very few thanks and appreciation is given.” He went on: “The RAPF is one of them…We battle them, insult them and treat them with no care…but the very same we scorn and reject, are the first persons that run to danger to protect us.”

The Life Impact Centre has embarked on the initiative to express thanks to those organization, such as the teachers, medical professionals, law officials and other, in keeping Anguilla and her community safe for all.