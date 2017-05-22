ANGUILLIAN UWI DOCTORAL STUDENT CAPTURES ASSOCIATED COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITIES AWARD

Anguillian doctoral student at the University of the West Indies Open Campus, Ms Michelle Queeley, is among top students in the International community rewarded for her outstanding academic performance. Ms Queeley has been selected and awarded An Associated Commonwealth Universities (ACU) partial bursary to attend the Summer School programme at the Bath Spa University in the UK in August 2017. The programme, which brings together outstanding students from throughout the Commonwealth to discuss multidisciplinary issues of global importance is being held under the theme, “Creating Greener Narratives Through the Environmental Arts and Humanities”.

Ms Queeley is one of 45 students selected from a pool of over 250 students to participate in the programme. While in the UK, she will join other scholars to explore interrelationships between humans and other living beings, and between cultural practices and environmental problems – and look at how these can be examined through different academic disciplines and creative arts. She will engage in interactive workshops, keynote lectures, group project work and field trips, and, along with her peers, will work on the creation and depiction of environmental narratives through history, art, music, heritage, literature, and tourism.

Responding to this news, Ms Queeley stated: “This is no small feat for me! To be one of 45 students from over 250 is a great achievement. And as far as I know, I am the only one from the Caribbean. Although stunned at the news, I am absolutely elated. I think my hard work and top performance as a UWI doctoral student thus far has earned me this award. This will go a long way in raising my academic and professional profile. I am particularly elated that I could do this for the UWI, and more so, for Anguilla. I will definitely make it a point of duty to represent well.”

In extending congratulations to Ms Queeley, Manager for the UWI Open Campus, BOTs, Dr. Phyllis Fleming-Banks, says, “This is indeed an honour for Michelle, the UWI and Anguilla. We are proud that, despite our small size, she and other Anguillians continue to excel in the global community. Michelle is completing her second year in our Doctoral Programme in Educational Leadership in Higher Education. She is on record as one of the top performers in the region and we are therefore quite pleased that she has achieved this additional honour. The entire fraternity of the University of the West Indies is teeming with pride and we salute her on her accomplishments.”

– Press Release