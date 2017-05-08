ANGUILLIAN PASTOR PASSES IN ST. CROIX

The world-wide Seventh-day Adventist Ministry has lost a well known Minister and Youth Worker.

He is Pastor Oriel Fleming, a long-serving Minister with the North Caribbean Conference of Seventh-day Adventists. He passed away on April 29 in St.Croix.

The retired Pastor was one of the first Anguillians to have entered the SDA Ministry

He served as a Minister but was mainly known for his service as a Youth Worker and a well-decorated Master Guide.

The late Pastor Fleming is survived by his Anguillian-born wife Mrs Veronica Melsadis Fleming nee Hodge, formerly of East End, their children and grandchildren, and a number of siblings in Anguilla including Mr Walton Fleming and others in the US Virgin Islands.

To the bereaved members of the family, The Anguillian offers deepest condolences.