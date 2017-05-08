ANGUILLIAN PASTOR PASSES IN ST. CROIX

anguillian
By anguillian May 8, 2017 12:38 Updated

Related Articles

 

 

Capture

The late Pastor Oriel Fleming

The world-wide Seventh-day Adventist Ministry has lost a well known Minister and Youth Worker.
He is Pastor Oriel Fleming, a long-serving Minister with the North Caribbean Conference of Seventh-day Adventists. He passed away on April 29 in St.Croix.
The retired Pastor was one of the first Anguillians to have entered the SDA Ministry
He served as a Minister but was mainly known for his service as a Youth Worker and a well-decorated Master Guide.
The late Pastor Fleming is survived by his Anguillian-born wife Mrs Veronica Melsadis Fleming nee Hodge, formerly of East End, their children and grandchildren, and a number of siblings in Anguilla including Mr Walton Fleming and others in the US Virgin Islands.

To the bereaved members of the family, The Anguillian offers deepest condolences.

anguillian
By anguillian May 8, 2017 12:38 Updated

Socialize

Facebook

Advertisement

Latest Poll

Do you like the new layout of the Anguillian ?