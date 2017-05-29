Adrian T. Hazell Anguilla Day Quiz Champion

On Thursday 25th May, 2017, the Adrian T. Hazell emerged as the 2017 Inter-Primary Schools’ Anguilla Day Quiz Champion. The school represented by Steven Connor and Tyler Webster scored 82 points to edge out its nearest rival the Morris Vanterpool Primary which placed second with 76 points.

Morris Vanterpool was represented by Trevon Smith and Jael Benta.

Placing third was the Alwyn Allison Richardson Primary, with 72 points, represented by Shamya Hodge and Ella Irish.

The other schools taking part were Central Christian School – 58 points, Valley Primary – 54 points, and Orealia Kelly Primary with 52 points.

Earlier at half time – in the six rounds quiz – Adrian T Hazell led with 54 points followed by Morris Vanterpool with 46 points and Alwyn Allison Richardson with 40 points.

The Adrian T Hazell school won a trophy and colour printer, the Morris Vanterpool a trophy and laptop, and the Alwyn Allison a trophy and projector.

The Adrian T Hazell students each won trophies, Samsung Galaxy tablet and speaker; the Morris Vanterpool students won Samsung Galaxy tablets, and the Alwyn Allison Richardson students a pair of headphones.

The Quiz was jointly sponsored by CIBC FirstCaribbean and the Department of Youth and Culture.

-Contributed