UNITY THROUGH CYCLING

The above theme best describes the events which occurred over the weekend March 25th -26th , 2017.

Resulting from an invite from Edsel Romney of Cyclone Cycling St. Maarten, Anguilla alongside St Martin and St. Maarten competed in the 6th Annual Tour De Schottegat in Curacao. This was a three stage race which consisted of a Time Trial and a Critierium Race on day one and a Road Race on the final day. The event attracted cyclists from the region and the U.S.

A delegation of 7 Cyclists from The Double Trouble Cycling Club Anguilla participated in the event and was led by their President, Patrick Niles and Brian Hennis.

The riders competed in the following categories : Elite, Juniors, Pre-juniors, Teenagers and Pre-teenagers.

In the category 11-12 Pre-teenagers , Adonijah (aka Seven) Romney of Cyclone Cycling St. Maarten placed 1st in all three events making him the overall winner in his category.

Justin Riley of Double Trouble Anguilla placed 3rd in the time trial and 2nd in both the Critirium and Road Race. Overall he placed 2nd in his category, 11yr-12yr.

In the Category 13yr-14yr, Deanthony Niles of Double Trouble Anguilla placed 1st in Time Trial , 1st in the Critirium and 2nd in the Road Race. Overall Deanthony placed 1st in his category.

Juniors Category 17yr-18yr, Kianny Noel of Team ASM, St. Martin, placed 4th in the time trial, 1st in the Critirium and 1st in the Road Race. Kianny placed 4th overall.

Xavi Brooks of Double Trouble Anguilla, placed 3rd in Time Trial, 5th in Critirium and 2nd in Road Race. Xavi secured 5th overall.

Zambezi Richardson of Double Trouble AXA placed 7th in Time Trial, 2nd in Critirium and 7th in the Road Race.

Elite Category Huekweemi Hughes of Double Trouble Anguilla placed 6th in the time trial ,5th in the Critirium and 1st in the Road Race.

Joseph Hercules of Double Trouble Anguilla placed 10th in the Time Trial,4th in the Critirium and 5th in the Road Race.

Hasani Hennis of Double Trouble Anguilla placed 7th in the time trial,10th in the Critirium and 12th in the Road Race.

Wilfred Chittick of team Cyclone place 3rd in the time trial.

The Double Trouble Cycling Club would like to thank God Almighty, the parents of the Cyclists, 264 Bike Life, The Anguilla Cycling Association, Edsel Romney of Team Cyclone St. Maarten and everyone who assisted to make the trip possible.

Last but in no way least team Double Trouble Cycling Club extends congratulations to all the Cyclists who competed in the event.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)