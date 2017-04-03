TWO COUSINS LEADING TWO ADJACENT ISLANDS

With the election of Daniel Gibbs as the next President of the Territorial Council of St Martin, and with Victor Banks the Chief Minister in Anguilla, it is interesting to know that the two are cousins. Banks’ grandparents are Daniel’s great grandparents.

Banks told The Daily Herald: “I am happy to know that my cousin and his team were overwhelmingly successful in the last election for the Presidency of the Collectivité of St Martin. Daniel has been in politics for a long time and now has the opportunity to lead his team for the next five years. Anguilla’s strong relationship with St Martin is well known, so it is very advantageous that across the three territories we have leaders with Anguillian connections, since William Marlin’s grandmother is from Anguilla.” Banks went on to say that the connections should make for a great opportunity for collaboration across the three territories even in the face of Brexit.

Daniel Gibbs was born on January 8th, 1968 in Philipsburg, St Maarten. He is the son of Doctor Victor and Marie-Claude Gibbs and the brother of Alexandra, a social worker and expert at the court-house of Marigot. He is married to Yana and is the father of two son, Sacha and Maxim.

On March 26 his team won the territorial elections of St Martin with over 64% of the votes. He is expected to become the 6th president of the Collectivité of St Martin. As such he has vowed to increase St Martin’s relations with the neighouring Caribbean territories, in particular with Anguilla and St Maarten.