TWENTY-TWO PAPERS TO BE PRESENTED AT THE ANGUILLA COUNTRY CONFERENCE 2017

With just three weeks to go before the Anguilla Country Conference 2017, the Organising Committee is pleased to announce that some twenty-two papers are slated for presentation.

The Conference, which forms part of the official list of activities in recognition of the 50th Anniversary of the Anguilla Revolution, is scheduled for 19th – 21st April 2017 under the theme “ANGUILLA: THE UNFINISHED REVOLUTION? Considering Nation Building And Self-Determination”.

In keeping with the theme, papers focus on a wide range of topics, including Decolonisation, Self-determination, Education, Health, Youth, Culture, the Environment, Food Security, Tourism, Gender, the Family, Commerce and Finance in the context of national development.

Given the context of the Conference, the Committee is particularly delighted that while attracting participation from around the region, including the University of the West Indies Cave Hill and St. Augustine Campuses and the University of St. Martin, fourteen of the papers are from Anguilla. Country Conferences were initiated by the UWI Open Campus with the goal of stimulating and highlighting research on the host country. Anguilla last hosted a Country Conference in 2011 and the local UWI branch is partnering with the Anguilla Community College (ACC) to host the historic 2017 Conference.

The Conference will begin with a formal Opening Ceremony on Wednesday, 19th April at 7:00 p.m. and will continue with the presentation of the twenty-two papers on Thursday, 20th and Friday, 21st April. Executive Secretary of the Council of Presidents of the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly, Dr. Carlyle G. Corbin will be the keynote speaker at the opening ceremony. Dr. Corbin, who is also a noted constitutional reform expert and contributor to the United Nations Special Committee on Decolonisation, will also present a paper during the first panel on Thursday, 20th April.

The Organising Committee is again expressing appreciation to the supporting partners who have come on board thus far, including The Government of Anguilla, the National Commercial Bank of Anguilla and the Anguilla Financial Services Commission, and looks forward to celebrating the other partners who will be joining the effort.

Anguillians and visitors are invited to participate in the Conference and the ensuing discussions by registering online at at https://anguillacountry conference.typeform.com/to/d3qjhu, emailing anguilla@open.uwi.edu or calling (264)497-8156 for more information.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)