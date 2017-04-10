ROYAL ANGUILLA POLICE FORCE DEVELOPMENT

The Policing Strategy 2016 – 2019 sets out a commitment to develop the RAPF to improve the services it can deliver for the communities of Anguilla and the overall ambition of reducing the number of crimes as well as the number of victims who are subjects of crime.

To prevent and detect crime requires the Police Force to be competent in crime investigation; intelligence led policing and targeting of our finite resources to the risks that present harm to the public.

From early January a sustained period of training and mentoring commenced in RAPF and will come to the 27/4/17. This doesn’t signal an end to the investment in staff, on the contrary further development training and reviews are scheduled for later this year to ensure what we have been taught is embedded.

January saw John McFarland a retired Detective Chief Inspector from the London Metropolitan Police murder squad conduct a mentoring program for two months with officers from the Criminal Investigation Department. The focus was on investigative practices, making better use of OTRICS (our record system for recording crime and managing investigations). As a result we trained three major crime managers who now run the new incident room for any major crime ensuring all investigative strands are properly recorded and logged, and all actions allocated are being delivered. This use of OTRCIS realizes an ambition to use our system similar to the way UK murders are investigated using HOLMES. (Home Office Large Major Enquiry System). We also introduced new procedures for managing intelligence reports which mean that the information we receive cannot be compromised by unauthorized access. Every member of the Major Crime, Volume Crime, Safeguarding Unit, SOCO and Criminal Intelligence Units received one to one instruction. This training was supported by new computers secured from FCO funding so that the Safeguarding Investigation Unit, Major and Volume Crime Unit, Beat and Patrol and Custody can move towards computer based recording systems.

In February we had Andy Carr a retired Kent Police Officer and lead for the introduction of suspect interviewing techniques run four, one week courses on suspect interviewing and evidence presentation which reached out to 39 officers. We took this opportunity to introduce a new role of Case File Manager to improve case file timeliness, ensure a consistent standard in presentation and improve the way court outcomes which have orders attached are managed and briefed into the Force. This will allow the RAPF to make better use of powers attached to these orders to disrupt and prevent crime.

In March five officers received training on Bullet Track which allows the RAPF to make forensic acquisition of bullet cases and projectiles from Anguilla. This presents the Force with a speedier identification process as well as reducing costs of sending material overseas.

In March we also had the Child Exploitation and Online Protection Center (CEOP) arrive and deliver a two week investigative program aimed at building on what had been delivered in January with emphasis on child abuse investigations. This training extended to Doctors, on the way we can improve victim care during the forensic recovery process at the hospital. The training was also extended to two members of Probation Department. CEOP also undertook a number of evening classes to improve officer computer skills. As we move across to a more efficient crime system using OTRICS we must improve our computer skills. Although the main training team has now left two CEOP mentors will remain within the RAPF Major and Volume Crime Unit and Safeguarding Investigation Units to again reinforce all the training given to date and focusing on creating new computer based process to manage domestic violence and child abuse

Whilst on Anguilla CEOP attended the opening ceremony of the new Forensic and Exhibits Centre for which they provided the majority of funding. CEOP are now long term partners with RAPF and further training, equipment and forensic kits are being supplied through them under their mission commander Ms Lydia Davenport the dedicated coordinator for Anguilla and the RAPF.

In March we also received the start of a three week Police Safety Training program. This ‘train the trainers ’course is being given to seven RAPF officers and five officers from other BOT Forces. The course gives these officers the skills to train all members of the RAPF throughout the coming years, in arrest techniques, strikes /blocks and take downs, the use of batons and PAVA as well as safe entry and exit from vehicles and cells with non-compliant prisoners. The course is designed to give officers the skills to deal with violent situations using the minimum levels of necessary force to bring about compliance. This training will be supported with new standardized Officer Safety Equipment which is being procured from the UK and will be issued to every front line officer. After week two the seven RAPF officers will deliver their first course to other members of the Force and be accredited by the UK trainers Dave Rundle and Rachel Potter if they are successful.

In March we also invited two serving Superintendents from the UK to inspect our firearms capability and provide a report with recommendations so that we can continue delivering against the Policing Strategy.

Finally three senior officers are now benefiting from placements on the Strategic Command Course in the UK (Supt. Allan Coppin) and the Junior Command Course in Jamaica (Insp. Randolph Yearwood and Sgt. Vydia Charles). These courses are designed to equip these officers with the Executive and Business skills needed for Senior Commanders in the RAPF.

These programs have been delivered from bids made by the RAPF to secure funding from the FCO, HEG office, CEOP and Ultra Electronics Forensic Technologies ltd.

Chrispen Gumbs, Insp.

PMRO

Royal Anguilla Police Force

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)