PRIMARY SCHOOL SPORTS DAY 2017 V.P.S. GOLDEN HORSES CHAMPIONS FOR THE 7TH TIME

The much anticipated Primary School Sports Day 2017, sponsored by Tropical Shipping, was held on Wednesday 29th March and drew an extremely large of spectators. Students from all 8 primary schools on the island marched with their banners into to James Ronald Webster Park to compete for the title of Primary School Sports Day Champions.

At the opening ceremony, Tr. Malica Smith Connor encouraged the participants to remain focussed and to express true sportsmanship as they compete for the title.

The President of NACAC, Mr. Victor Lopez, was present and brought greetings from Puerto Rico. He observed that, events such as primary schools sports are occasions when athletes are born, and he encouraged the competition to do their best. Mr. Lopez revealed that efforts are being made to bring a synthetic track to Anguilla.

Mrs. Cora Richardson Hodge, Minister of Education, briefly remarked: “There is no ‘I’ in team work and, so, all athletes have to work together to be successful…Whether they win or lose, at the end of the day they would have to exhibit good sportsmanship to each other and other teams.” She went on: “Whether it is the thrill of a win, or the agony of defeat, I want you to continue to exhibit fair play and good sportsmanship.”

At the end of the day, the reigning champions, the Valley Primary School, came out on top with their 7th win. All students showed good sportsmanship and great passion for the event.

Victor Ludorum: Naikoy Phillip – 67 points – VPS

Victrix Ludorum: Zeila Harrigan – 52 points – VPS

The final points standing for the schools were as follows:

Valley Primary – 651

Adrian T. Hazell Primary – 593

Orealia Kelly Primary – 428

Morris Vanterpool Primary – 326

Alwyn Allison Primary – 289

Central Christian – 275

Vivien Vanterpool – 241

Omolulu International School – 98