POLICE OPENS EXHIBITS AND FORENSIC CENTRE

On Monday March 27 the Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) opened its Exhibits and Forensic Centre at Police Headquarters in The Valley. Commissioner of Police, Paul Morrison, unveiled the plaque in the newly constructed section of the building that houses the new equipment that cost more than US$100,000. It was funded through a programme for the Caribbean Overseas Territories – through Child Exploitation and Online Command (CEOC) UK – as well as the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Ultra-Electronics Forensic Technology.

Morrison said the new equipment will avoid having to send samples away for forensic examination and is a big step forward for the RAPF. It includes four parts – the inside area to forensically examine vehicles, an area for better storage of exhibits, a forensic laboratory, and a bullet track where casings and projectiles can be examined – that are linked to the Cayman Islands, the hub of the project for the Overseas Territories.

He thanked the Governor’s Office, the CEOC, the Exhibits Manager Detective Sergeant Desroy Clarke, Darren Forbes-Baley, Governor’s Chief of Staff, Mission Head Lydia Davenport and Deputy Commissioner Elliot Forbes.

Governor Christina Scott said the improvements put the RAPF at the front of technology, and she thanked all those involved in collaborating and working hard to see the project completed. For the first five years, the UK CEOC will be covering all maintenance and expenses – but from 2021 c

ount ries will have to maintain equipment that will likely cost up to US$60,000 per year. She said that the funding also includes furniture for a special safe and approachable room for child interviews – in another part of the building with a private entrance.

Five police officers from the RAPF have been trained in the use of the equipment and they are the only officers who will have access to the room. Morrison said the new equipment will enable the police to greatly improve their ability to fight serious crime and child exploitation.