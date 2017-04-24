PATHFINDERS ATTEND INTER AMERICAN DIVISION CAMPOREE

On the 10th of April 19, 2017 a delegation of pathfinders, staff and parents travelled to the Dominican Republic numbering eighty nine via St. Maarten for a the IV Inter American Division Camporee. The camporee, under the theme lineage of champions hosted roughly 13,000 young people from the Seventh-day Adventist Church across 24 major church regions at Parque Mirador del Este, in Santo Domingo, from April 11-16, 2017. Anguilla is a part of the North Caribbean Conference whose delegations in total numbered 550.

Themed “Lineage of Champions,” the camporee focused on the life of Ruth in the Book of Ruth, to help young people to reaffirm their identity, strengthen their leadership skills and commitment to sharing the gospel in their community. Thought most of the presentations were in Spanish with English translation; provided our young people the opportunity to meet new friends, learn new skills and be inspired by other young people of the same faith.

While at the camporee pathfinder were able to participate and view several events. These included but not limited to Bible Boom, Drilling and Marching, Pin Trading, Track and Field and Swimming. Nightly services were held as well as baptisms. Pathfinders were thrilled to see the story of Ruth come alive via skits. They were able to participate in sports such as Basketball, Volleyball and Soccer. The event closed with an investiture where several hundred pathfinders including those from Anguilla were invested.

Thanks to our churches, supporters, well-wishers and those who assisted us in raising the required funds to attend the camporee. We would like to say a special thanks to;

Caribbean Silk Screen, Anguilla Trading, Mary’s Bakery , Zarna Brokerage, Sky King Tax , Chins Taxi Services, Funtime Charters , Monroe and Sons Mechanical Workshop, Michal Fleming ANGLEC and their staff, Jims Construction, Sunny Time Supermarket, T&C Supply and Nagico.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)