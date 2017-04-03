LE BAR RESTAURANT BIDS FAREWELL AND WELCOME LA VILLA RESTAURANT & BAR

LE BAR formerly located in Sandy Ground, has closed it doors with sadness to its many friends and clients, but Didier Van introduces the new LA VILLA Restaurant and Bar. The restaurant is now operated by Mr. Mickael Hospital (Mika). Mr. Hospital is going to introduce his many years of experiences as a top semi gastronomic cuisine with a lot of new creation (Foie gras maison ++++ many more).

On March 16, LaVilla held its grand opening as a variety of cocktails and canapés were served to locals and tourists alike. Mr. Van wishes Mr. Hospital and his Anguilla team good luck. It’s a top place to have a delicious meal in AXA says Mr. Van.

They are located in SANDY GROUND where LE BAR was before.

It’s better to make reservations: Tel. 1 (264) 498 3229 or 264 772 7491, Email: anguilla.lavilla@gmail.com

– Contributed