I HEAR THE SOUND OF THE ABUNDANCE OF RAIN!! by Minister Curtis Richardson, MICUHAFIT

I, Curtis Richardson, am always mindful of the privilege entrusted to me by the people of Road South to be their Duly Elected Representative since April 23, 2015. I am also equally mindful of the privilege given to me by the AUF administration to be the Honourable Minister of Infrastructure within their government for the last two years of a five year contractual term.

The beginning of this our third year in office is extremely significant for it marks the 50th year anniversary of the Anguilla revolution. As a leader within the nation I am therefore compelled by the demand of the challenges that beset the nation and the awesome responsibility for lives within Anguilla’s borders, as well as without, to acknowledge those who served in this capacity before me and their respective administrations. I admire their courage and applaud their sacrifices.

I must firstly express my eternal gratitude to the Father of the Nation The late Honourable James Ronald Webster, and then those who carried the baton of leadership after him, the Honourble Sir Emile Gumbs, the Honourable Hubert B. Hughes, the Honourable Osbourne B. Fleming, and our present leader of Government the Honourable Victor F. Banks. Hitherto hath the Lord helped us!

My two years in office have been a remarkable journey. I am humbled that on the verge of a new era and a new day, that on the 50th anniversary of the nation, God Almighty has chosen me as the instrument of choice for the restoration and recovery of this nation. I shall forever sing his praises and endeavour to serve my country to the best of my ability.

I am mindful today that Fifty years is a significant milestone and a time for great celebration. Yet mingled in with the desire to celebrate is the harsh reality that many of our citizens are facing extremely challenging circumstances and situations. I am mindful today that many have toiled all night for the last fifty years and today there is much heartaches, wounded lives and broken pieces. It is in this hour within the nation an easy thing to cast blame. There is so much of it to go around that to be a prophet of doom and gloom has become the most fascinating occupation of many.

As I look out over the vastness of the land I see all the galled hands of the wounded and I hear all the desperate cries for help. A sight not manufactured within these last two years but certainly for some these two years have been without palatable remedies and others proclaim that the remedies are not sufficiently enough to spell relief. Yet still we persevere trusting in the Almighty to make a way. Despite the thoughts many are still satisfied that in this hour we have leaders who are not paralyzed by indecision and procrastination until all is loss. Despite the frustrations many in this hour appreciate that with no readable instruments and no ancient road maps for navigation we have leaders who have faith.

Certainly a quick glance over the last fifty years confirms without debate that Anguilla presently is not having its best years. I am reminded of the times when there was abundance. When we all had joy and many went on cruises and many planted vineyards and built houses and our hearts were lifted up with pride and a sense of accomplishment. We clap our chest as we surveyed all our possessions. Today we find ourselves in a place designed for great retrospection and deep introspection.

In 1967 we had no banks, no jobs, no economy, no infrastructure, no shops, no running water, nada, nothing. In this season of hardship and drought we recall, especially in the last ten years, how unkind time and events have been to us as a nation. Much of our progress has been impeded and many of our hallmarks of success have been scarred if not demolished. We note that we have been the recipients of a global financial crisis that wreak havoc on lives, the banking institutions and investments. The horrors and sad stories heard around the world have swept our shores enforcing the harsh reality that our beloved nation is not immune to man-made disasters as well as natural disasters.

Today the images that pervaded the nation are evident and very similar to those of 1967. The Anguillian is asked after fifty years of running the race for a better way of life to go back to the starting line. People are without electricity, many homes are in dire straits, having money on the bank is considered a luxury, scarcity and lack rears their ulgy heads, hopelessness and joblessness threatens the land, we question the future of our children, many have departed our shores thinking Anguilla is not fit for human habitation, and we are left with only one hope to refer to in this great drought which is our great Redeemer.

As a leader within the nation I still cling to hope. I have chosen despite the circumstances to work as hard as I possibly can and believe in God Almighty for deliverance and restoration. I know he still move mountains and causes walls to fall. He still specializes in things impossible. I have no doubt that he will bring us once again in to a land overflowing with milk and honey. I commend all the clergy and citizenry who have been consistent in seeking his divine intervention. It is true that the nation is far beyond any man’s capability to deliver yet God delights so much in us that He is about to use our human limitations to do great and mighty things. We dare not take the glory nor the credit for what he is about to do in our midst. All eyes shall see it. Weeping has endured for the night but joy is coming in the morning. Yes morning is upon us!

In my speech for the Budget Address Celebration and Relaignment I referenced the Anguillian to twelve things for 2017. I wish to encourage the Anguillian again as we engage in celebration and realignment to:

Stop the Pity Party — Stay In The Fight

Keep Pressing On — Low Expectations Are Dangerous

Recall Past Victories —-Refuse to listen to negative people.

Exercise The Power of A Changed Mind –Believe To See

Know You Are Blessed Inspite of Your Condition

Launch Out – Take Time To Worship

Know God Is Getting Ready To Turn Your Situation Around

Yes! God is still a very present help in times of trouble. I hear the sound of the abundance of rain!! I thank you for listening!!

(Published without by The Anguillian newspaper.)