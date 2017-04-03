HOUSE MEMBERS CONGRATULATE TEAM GIBBS ON ELECTION VICTORY

Members of the Anguilla House of Assembly, on Tuesday, 28th March, congratulated the Daniel Gibbs Administration on its resounding victory at the polls in French St Martin on Sunday night.

President of the Territorial Council of St Martin, Daniel Gibbs, and his cabinet members will hold office for the next five years.

The Honourable Chief Minister Victor Banks, who is a cousin of the Gibbs’ family, spoke of his family’s connection but more so highlighted the need for collaboration between the French Territory and Anguilla following Brexit. He observed: “Because of his (Daniel’s) Anguilla connection, I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate him and his team on their victory and I look forward, because of that connection to closer collaboration going forward on the relationships between our neighbours in French/ Dutch St Martin and Anguilla…I hope this will all go well for improved relationships between Anguilla and St Martin even after Brexit takes place.”

Opposition Leader, Ms Palmovan Webster, said: “He (Daniel) is like a brother to me. Dr Gibbs and Mrs Gibbs have also played an important role…It’s a wonderful achievement and I also wanted to add my congratulations.”

Daniel Gibbs was born on January 8th, 1968 in Philipsburg, Sint Maarten. He is the son of Doctor Victor and Marie-Claude Gibbs.

Gibbs will become the 6th President of the Collectivité of Saint-Martin.