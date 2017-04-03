Governor Hosts Reception for Anguilla Community Foundation

Governor Christina Scott hosted a reception on Wednesday March 22 for the Anguilla Community Foundation and its supporters. She welcomed those present and congratulated the Foundation for its work in the community.

Chair of the Board, Bonnie Richardson-Lake, said that the Foundation was founded in 1999 and since that time endowment funds have reached US$700,000. She explained that there are three scholarships – one for medicine, one for veterinary studies and one general studies. During the past few years fifteen students have benefited from the scholarships. She said that the Board is grateful to the many donors. She introduced Tamara Hodge who was one of the beneficiaries.

Tamara, now a doctor with the Anguilla Health Authority, said she was grateful to the Community Foundation for its assistance in her studies. She said that she was in the Accident and Emergency Department of the Princess Alexandra Hospital and was glad to be home and serving the people of Anguilla. She encouraged the Board to continue to donate scholarships, especially for medicine, and thanked all the contributors.