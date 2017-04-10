GOVERNMENT OF ANGUILLA AND ANGUILLA FINANCE PARTNER TO PROMOTE ANGUILLA’S FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY IN LATIN AMERICA

The Government of Anguilla (the Honourable Attorney General, John McKendrick, QC) and Anguilla Finance Limited (AFL) (Ms. Shernika Connor, Deputy Chief Executive Officer) traveled to Panama City, Panama for meetings on the evening of March 26th and full day on March 27th. The purpose of the trip was to continue high level efforts to promote Anguilla as a leading financial services jurisdiction to support the Latin American corporate and fiduciary services market. Panama is the gateway hub to other Latin American countries and is of strategic importance to Anguilla.

Over the day and a half, the Attorney General and Ms. Connor participated in thirteen meetings with law firms, insurance management companies, trust companies and corporate service providers. A number of opportunities have been identified for Anguilla to explore to further develop its competitiveness in the international financial services industry. While the environment has been challenging for international financial services centres like Anguilla, there continue to be niche opportunities for Anguilla to exploit. Anguilla as a jurisdiction is well positioned to take advantage of growth opportunities due to our small size, legal infrastructure and competitive financial services products.

The Government of Anguilla sent the clear message of its support of the financial services industry in Anguilla and its view that Anguilla as a jurisdiction is poised for growth. There are a number of links between Anguilla and Panama that we want to continue to strengthen. Anguilla has six licensed service providers and two overseas agents that are based in Panama. As the gateway to the Latin American market, Panama provides a strategic opportunity for Anguilla to access a number of growing Latin American countries such as Brazil, Colombia and Uruguay to name a few. The Government and AFL took this opportunity to say thank you to several of our licensees for their support over the years. We also leveraged the opportunity to identify new business opportunities and strategic relationships in Panama and the wider Latin American region.

The Attorney General was scheduled to be in Panama to attend an International Hague Convention Conference between March 28th – 31st and his additional attendance to assist developing contacts in Panama took place at no additional expenditure to the Government of Anguilla.

