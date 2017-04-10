GoGreen Food Festival 2017

On Saturday 1st April, Sensational Flavours held the GoGreen Food Festival. The festival drew visitors and locals to enjoy the yield of the farm’s harvest of different fruits, vegetables and tubers. There was also fried fish and Johnny cakes – a local staple.

Various vendors were present including Anguilla Jammin with a line of jams made locally from produce grown on the island; International Wine & Spirit offering their new product ‘Steaz’ which is an organic ice tea drink; Naturally Made 4 U and the Tea Box Lounge showcasing their various products.