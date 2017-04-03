FOUR SEASONS MANAGERS PAINT SOROPTIMIST DAY CARE CENTRE

Some 25 managers from Four Seasons Resort, on Wednesday March 29, painted the outside of the Soroptimist Day Care Centre. They were led by General Manager, Ilse Harley. She said that they were happy to assist the Soroptimists, and while they were working the hotel was in good hands with the assistant managers.

President of the Soroptimist Club, Linda Banks, said: “We have embarked on a project to upgrade the Day Care Centre and we are very grateful to Four Seasons for coming on board, in this way, to assist us.”