FOUNDER OF ATA, MR. MITCHELLE LAKE, AT ANNUAL WHITE HOUSE EASTER EGG ROLL IN WASHINGTON, DC

After 21 years, the Founder and CEO, of the Anguilla Tennis Academy (ATA), Mr. Mitchelle Lake, continues to engage in tennis related opportunities to strengthen the network of support for the ATA. Mr. Lake sees the need to go beyond our shores and engage in networking opportunities to ensure that the tennis program at the ATA is sustained for many years.

Monday 17th April 2017 was an especially significant day in this endeavor as he took his tennis coaching skills to Washington, DC, at the White House for the annual Easter Egg Roll. For our founder, the sky is the limit as it relates to opportunities that tennis can provide and he hopes that by networking for the ATA, Anguilla’s youth can benefit from this great sport. He has also committed the ATA to offering tennis to wheelchair athletes and has begun working towards support for this program.

Mr. Lake is dedicated and has been working hard in the pursuit of shaping lives and building futures for Anguilla’s youth. Mr. Lake extends special thanks to Mr. Jason Allen and United States Tennis Association (USTA) management team for making this experience possible.

– Contributed