FLOW BIG BIG MONEY WINNERS!

THE VALLEY, Anguilla (March 27th, 2017) – Big Money is back in full swing with its recent re launch last week kicked off with a number of winners. In true FLOW fashion, FLOW, the only 4G LTE mobile network company in Anguilla, announced its winners on Friday.

Telecoms house filled with excitement as Hubert Gumbs, Shelly Ann Brooks, Vincent Hodge, Ruth Garcia, Christopher Carty, Petrina Lee, Charlene Hodge, and Shanda Macdonna collected their winnings of EC$250 CASH as part of the BIG MONEY campaign.

“Big money has become a much anticipated event on our regular scheduled program on Upbeat radio every Friday; we look forward to awarding our customers for their everyday transactions. By simply topping up EC$20.00 or more, or activating data on our network – Customers are eligible to win. Congratulations to all of our customers and Good luck to all – I look forward to calling you on Friday’s…” said Ms Jade Reymond, Commercial Manager.

“Hearing the excitement from customers, and being able to thank our customers for their patronage, is truly rewarding. It is truly a gratifying to feel the excitement from our customers when they come to collect their CASH prize. Congratulations to all our winners” said FLOW’s Country Manager, Desron Bynoe

Every Friday on the popular radio station Upbeat Radio with DJ Mello Cello, a proud FLOW Ambassador, FLOW’s Commercial Manager Jade Reymond, stages a weekly program that has now been dubbed FLOW’s time. During the LIVE radio session customers are called to announce they won CASH as part of FLOW’s BIG MONEY campaign.

FLOW customers will win EC$250.00 CASH daily: 2 winners daily, 10 winners a week!

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)