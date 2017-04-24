FESTIVAL DEL MAR TEN A SUCCESS

Festival Del Mar Ten, held on Island Harbour Bay on April 15 and 16, has been described as a success despite the odds. High tides and high winds prevented the holding of the Class A and Class B boat races. However, these races would be rescheduled for a later date.

The activities began with the fishing tournament with four boats from Anguilla and five from neighbouring St. Maarten all vying for the biggest fish and most fish. Taking first place for the biggest overall catch was Sea Explorer; and second place The Swift. Placing first in the heaviest individual catch for Wahoo/King fish was Last Scamp, second place Dream Chaser and third This Is It.

Many visitors and residents turned out to be part of the events and to sample the various menus. The two days of cultural activities included performances by the A.L.H.C.S Steel Orchestra, Took and the Boys, 264 String Band, the well known Mussington Brothers, Natty and The House, Nadikah Fenton and Keria Hughes and Control Band out of St. Maarten. The guest performer was Patricia Ross.

Other activities included the Kiddies fishing competition which was won by Bobby Delacour. In the Juniors swimming competition: first place Mathias Pemberton, Taheim Carty in second and Ozzie Harrigan in third. The Seniors swimming relay was won by Mathias Pemberton and Nelson Fabian. Michael Vanner age fourteen, from New York, placed second and Reginald Oliver placed third.

Eight persons participated in the Sunfish Race placing first to fourth in this order: Mathias Pemberton, Klaron Rogers, Keymani Gumbs and Liam Harrigan. In the Model Boat Race Mathias Pemberton took first place and Peter Webster’s two boats placed second and third.

The organising committee expressed sincere gratitude to all sponsors for graciously contributing to the event, and to the Royal Anguilla Police Force and Sheriff Security for a job well done. Sincere gratitude was also extended to the media houses, including KooL Fm for two days of broadcasting, as well as to the Government of Anguilla, visitors and locals for their support.