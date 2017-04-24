EXCLUSIVE MEDICAL EMERGENCY COVERAGE NOW AVAILABLE IN ANGUILLA

No one wants to think about the possibility of a catastrophic event happening to his/her or to a family member. A true medical calamity. That won’t happen to me. Not my family. Then, the worst of all emergencies, a horrible accident, or a life-threatening injury, occurs.

A fractured lumbar spine, a brain bleed, a neck fracture, a stroke, a cardiac event (heart attack), premature labor, and loss of limb are some examples of these misfortunate events.

These situations are medically, emotionally, and financially catastrophic. Families – especially, those residing in the islands – can be held responsible for medical care which can be upwards of $350,000. The high costs include the air transport to a trauma center and the necessary level of medical care. With so many challenges facing island residents, specialized insurance products are required to ensure that individuals and families are covered when emergencies arise.

Omar Haedo is the Founder and President of Elan Solutions, Inc. (ELAN), a health insurance company incorporated in the U.S. Virgin Islands. His company is included amongst the top tier insurers and was awarded a B+ credit rating by the global rating agency, A.M. Best. Haedo spent his entire career developing innovative insurance products designed to bring safety and peace of mind to the residents of the Caribbean Islands. Specifically, he has focused on the unique challenges islanders face when confronted with emergent life-threatening situations.

In April, ELAN introduced a first-of-its-kind product in Anguilla – Elan Vital Accident Coverage (EVAC). The concept is simple. If an injury or illness occurs unexpectedly, and your needs for emergent care cannot be met locally, EVAC coverage will provide 100% of the cost of medical care up to $2,000,000 for as little as US $69 per month. There are no medical questions and no age limits for this coverage.

Haedo says, “EVAC was developed resultant to the needs and concerns we’ve heard directly from Anguillians. It’s a unique product that is not offered by any other insurance company, and I’m confident it will make an important positive impact on the community.”

EVAC is exclusively available to residents of Anguilla. The program does not require copays and there are no preexisting conditions or age limits. The coverage includes medical services from Anguilla to Trauma Centers in the Caribbean and the USA. When an emergency arises, the coverage coordinates with your air ambulance membership company to dispatch an aircraft and a crew of paramedics which immediately focus on stabilizing the patient inflight. Based on the medical condition, the patient is then transported to the nearest trauma or medical center where they will receive emergency medical services, inpatient care, and immediate after-care services. With EVAC coverage, a stressful devastating event is turned into a life-saving experience.

Haedo believes he has found Anguilla’s first and most important preventative need. “Anguillians can be assured that when a catastrophic event arises EVAC will be there to cover all aspects of their medical services.”

For more information regarding EVAC, please contact the program’s exclusive agents, Ira Richardson and Donald Curtis, at 264-497-3420.