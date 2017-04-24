ELLIOT WEBSTER MEMORIAL COMMITTEE PRESENTS LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD TO GEORGE ROMNEY

Mr George Romney, one of Anguilla’s veteran boat racing captains, is the recipient of the 2016 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Last year, Mr Romney was selected to be awarded but due to weather conditions, the Elliot Webster Memorial Boat Race was cancelled and the presentation was postponed.

Although the race was again cancelled this year, the organizers presented Mr Romney with his 2016 Lifetime Achievement Award for over 50 years in the sport.

“Since I was a little boy, I’ve known George – and the guys racing against my father. [George was] one of his biggest competitors, and now he’s an old veteran and retired. Although he has many trophies of his wins – the significance of this Lifetime Achievement, now that he’s retired, he needs to see something that he has achieved all these years,” Ron Webster, Chairman of the Elliot Webster Memorial Boat Racing Committee told The Anguillian.

“Why I think this one is special? Because it is handmade by me…Basically this is the significance of it. George Romney – well achieved Captain, nobody can dispute that – nobody. I don’t think they would even try. My dad would like this because George was his good friend, his biggest competitor. He beat him a few times and he (George) beat him a few times. So it’s good,” Webster laughed.

Mr Romney who was emotional said it felt good to be honored and recognized.

Next year, the organizing committee of the Elliot Webster Memorial Boat Race intends to honour two other boat racing veterans.