CUISINART RESORT HOLDS FIRST STAFF APPRECIATION DAY SINCE OPENING OF THE REEF

It was a special event at the exquisite Croquet Court, just outside the main building at Cuisinart Golf Resort and Spa, on Friday afternoon, March 31, 2017. It was in fact the first Staff Appreciation Day there since the grand opening of the resort’s sister hotel, The Reef by Cuisinart, in November 2016. It was also the first time that employees at The Reef were included in the ceremonial list of awards.

The resort’s Vice President and General Manager, Mr. Stephane Zaharia, and the Director of Human Resources, Ms. Carleen Gumbs, hosted the event. Mr. Zaharia took the opportunity to welcome all to the event and congratulated both the awardees and the nominees for their dedicated work.

The appreciation awards covered the period November 2016 to January 2017. The Front of the House winners for November were: Dwayne Richard, Food and Beverage – Wine at the Resort; and Marcia Hodge, Food and Beverage – Bartender at The Reef. The Heart of the House winners were: Marilyn Williams, Housekeeping at The Resort; Winston Carter, Landscaping also at The Resort; Joren Hughes, Turf Maintenance at the Golf Course; and Shimir Smith, Landscaping, at The Reef.

The winners for December 2016 were, from the Front of the House: Kendra Edwards of Venus Spa at The Resort; and from the Heart of the House, also at The Resort, Ikenya Browne of Landscaping; and Victor Connor, Turf Maintenance at the Golf Course.

The winners for January 2017 were – Front of the House: Primrose Carter of Food and Beverage-Room Service, at The Resort; and Reginald Carter, of Guest Service, at the Golf Course. Heart of the House: Kareem Romney of Landscaping at The Resort; Tyrel Rogers, Turf Maintenance at the Golf Course; and Nadia Gumbs, Culinary at The Reef.

All the above winners received a framed certificate, a gift from the boutique; dinner for two at Santorini, Café Mediterraneo, Tokyo Bay, Italia or The Yacht Club. The nominees received a framed certificate and a gift from the boutique.

In the other appreciation awards, the winner of Team Leader for the Quarter, at the Front of the House, was Aldrin Carty of Housekeeping; and the winner of Team Leader for the Quarter at the Heart of the House was Bill Hughes of Engineering. Each of the winners received a plaque, a spa treatment and dinner for two at either of the property’s five restaurants.

The winner of Supervisor of the Quarter at the Front of The House was Melva Romney of Venus Spa; and the winner of Supervisor at the Heart of the House for the Quarter was Lester Gumbs of Culinary. They each received a plaque, a spa treatment and dinner for two at either of the above restaurants.

The Manager for the Quarter was Delbert Simon, Engineering. He was awarded a plaque, one night stay and lunch for two at Oyster Bay Beach Resort in St. Maarten.

The Appreciation Day event was widely enjoyed by the award winners, nominees and other personnel at the delightful function.