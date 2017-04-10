CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN CONTRIBUTES SAFETY EQUIMENT TO DAY CARE CENTRES ON ISLAND

The Valley, Anguilla March 28th, 2017 — Day care facilities around the island will be better prepared to deal with emergencies and fire hazards thanks to the generosity of CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank Anguilla Branch and the Mitigation Working Group of the National Disaster Management Committee.

CIBC FirstCaribbean presented a check to the Mitigation Working Group to cover the costs of purchasing fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and First-Aid kits for fourteen Day care centres around the island.

The Mitigation Working Group has developed a strategy with mitigation initiatives to reduce loss of life, prevention of injuries and damage to property and the environment and property by lessening the impact of disasters and emergencies.

The Group sees children under the age of 5 as most likely to experience falls, hit or get hit by objects, or be caught in a fire.

Programme Officer Strategic Planning & Mitigation in the Department of Disaster Management Alwyn Richardson said unexpected or unintended injuries are the primary cause of fatalities for children from the ages of 1 to 5 years.

He said through annual risk assessments of private and public facilities which include Day Care centers, and conversation with Ministry of Social Development, the Mitigation Group observed and identified some health and safety gaps.

Richardson said “the Mitigation Working Group is indeed pleased that CIBC First Caribbean Bank could partner with us in achieving Phase One of our objective in ensuring safer facilities for our most vulnerable, our children”.

He said they are looking forward to collaborating with CIBC FirstCaribbean in other endeavours.

Richardson said Phase Two will see the Mitigation Working Group engaging in assisting the Day Care Providers management teams in Fire prevention and First Aid training; producing emergency response plans; business continuity plans; evacuation plans; and emergency drills.

He said the Mitigation Group had observed that the Day Care facilities are operating with no proper safety equipment and in some cases no Personal Protective Equipment.

Firefighter Omari Bourne of the Anguilla Fire and Rescue Service said they welcomed the gesture by the Mitigation Working Group and CIBC FirstCaribbean.

He said the Fire Department would install the smoke detectors and fire extinguishers and provide fire safety training so that the contributions would be meaningfully used.

Director Family & Social Services in the Department of Social Development Mrs Daphne Hodge also thanked CIBC FirstCaribbean for its kind gesture.

She said there is a Day Care Act of 2005 but the regulations are still pending and she is looking forward to having the legislation approved so that certain things can be enforced.

The Department of Social Development has responsibility for Day Care Centres including inspections and training.

CIBC FirstCaribbean Country Head Ms Marie Rey said “we are happy to be partnering with the Mitigation Working Group and the Fire Prevention Department to provide such valuable assistance for the Day Care Centres on island”.

She said “children are our future and they have the right to be safe not only at home, but in the community, and at school. Safe and healthy environments are important and essential for the prevention of injuries”.

Ms Rey said “We are looking forward to when the equipment is installed and the Day Care Centres staff are trained”.

– Press Release