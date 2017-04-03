CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE OF LATE ASHENA DESOUZA

Family, friends, students, teachers and well-wishers attended the Church of God Holiness on Thursday 23rd March to celebrate, and pay tribute for the life of Ashena Desouza. She was the daughter of Minister Ashford and Icilma DeSouza and the second of three children. Ashena DeSouza, affectionately known as Teacher Ashena, was a promising young person who actively participated and supported Anguilla since her introduction in this world on January 21st, 1986. She was involved in a number of clubs and extra-curricular activities such as the Anguilla Debating Club, Anguilla Cadet Corps, ALHCS Steel Orchestra, Concert Band and School Choir, Fire Ants Softball Club and others. She also exceeded academically and gained awards in Accounting and Music Education.

Upon returning from the University of the Virgin Islands as a graduate teacher in the arts she, made her contribution to the Anguillian public by teaching at both the primary and secondary level. With a degree in Music Education she was able to share her love and knowledge with her students. This passion led her to start the Tranquility School of Music, Steel Orchestra band and choir. She was an inspiration to her peers and students towards finding their God given purpose.

It was only fitting that they paid their tributes to her with various musical selections on steel pan, piano, guitar and in song which was her joy. Students from the various primary schools and teachers, prepared special selections in remembrance of her – as did her peers in the steel orchestra. She was a cheerful and positive person and her love and influence for others were showcased at the memorial

The funeral service was held on Saturday 25th March 2017. The service followed an extensive line of tributes from family, friends, parents, class of 2003, and members of the community. Also the Cadets, ALHCS class of 2013, UVI Class of 2010, Tranquility School of Music, Churches from St.Thomas and Tortola and others. The Eulogy was read by Franklyn DeSouza. It spoke about Ashena’s influence and love for music, friends, family and, most importantly, God. And it observed: “As we reflect on the life of Ashena, let us remember her for who she was and the impact she has left on everyone’s life whether small or great. Let us reflect on all the positive memories that we have of her, and let these live in us as we find comfort’.

The late Ashena Khalifa Desouza was laid to rest at the Sandy Hill Cemetery. Although gone, she will not be forgotten. Her spirit and influence lives on.