CELEBRATE ANGUILLA IGUANA FEST WITH THE ANGUILLA NATIONAL TRUST

On Saturday 29 April, the Anguilla National Trust will be holding its second Annual Anguilla Iguana Fest at the Department of Agriculture Grounds. The day will celebrate Anguilla’s native Lesser Antillean iguana – a critically endangered species that is found on only six islands in the region and no where else in the world. With the help of international organisations and the support of local agencies and landowners, the ANT has successfully established an Lesser Antillean iguana sanctuary on Prickly Pear East – protecting them from threats on the mainland that include competition with the invasive green iguana, loss of habitat from the clearing of land, and hunting by humans, cats, and dogs.

Iguana Day activities will begin with a hike around Cove Pond (a site where the invasive green iguanas are commonly seen), meeting at the ANT office at 6.30am. The hike is ranked as moderate and will involve hiking along the pondline, within the pond, and along the coast and is expected to take between 1.5 and 2 hours. Sneakers/hiking shoes that can get dirty and wet are recommended.

Iguana Day festivities will continue in the afternoon from 1.00pm to 5.00pm at the Department of Agriculture grounds with face painting, arts and crafts activities, games, and demonstrations and displays. All activities are open to the public and are free of charge. Refreshments will be on sale with all proceeds going to National Trust species conservation programmes. Individuals interested in joining the hike should register with the ANT.

The Second Annual Anguilla Iguana Day is made possible through the generous support of the International Iguana Foundation and the European Commission’s BEST 2.0 funding mechanism.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)