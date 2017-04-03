AUNTY “B” AT 92 NOT OUT: KINGDOM FOCUSED

Aunty “B”, Maryilla Martin of George Hill, Anguilla, celebrated her 92nd birthday on Monday this week and was honoured during the Sunday service at the Hill Top Baptist Church of which she was a charter member on April 9th 1969. “The Island’s Mother” – a name given to her by her tourist friends who met her at Shoal Bay East making and selling her hand made craft of ear-rings, necklaces, hand-chains, dolls made in the national colours of Anguilla, pillows and cushions – Aunty “B” can be found most days at Shoal Bay East between Maderaman and Uncle Earnies restaurants where she loves to meet the tourists and natives.

When asked why she still goes to Shoal Bay daily, at this age, she says this is to allow her the opportunity to meet and witness to as many people as she can and tell them about the saving grace of her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. Some of her friends were converted and baptized in Anguilla.

At age 92, Aunty “B” threads her needles and reads without the aid of glasses and does not miss a church service, morning or evening, working in the Kingdom of God. She attributes her strength to the goodness of God in her life.

Aunty “B”, who still loves to witness about God’s saving grace, grew up as a child with her parents in Island Harbour Village and relocated to George Hill at marriage – and reminisces about riding horses and being the first woman in Anguilla to ride a motorcycle. She celebrated her birthday quietly with her children, grand and great grands. The Anguillian newspaper and all Anguilla wish Aunty “B” many more years of a happy, fulfilled, fruitful life. May she bat beyond 100.

