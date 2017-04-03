ANNUAL RISK REDUCTION AWARD

On Wednesday 29th March, the Health & Nutritional Promotion Unit received a cheque of US $500 from Sandra Lowell, Director of Alliance Insurance Company of George Hill. The award is a collaborative effort between the Department of Disaster Management and Alliance Insurance.

Project Coordinator of Disaster Management, Alwyn Richardson, remarked: “Disaster risk reduction is everybody’s business…. We must applaud those who stretch beyond boundaries for making our communities aware of their risks to natural and man-made hazards, and how they can reduce their vulnerabilities.”

This is the 7th year the award has been offered. Director of Disaster Management, Melissa Meade, said: “This annual award ceremony recognizes persons, groups or organizations that had undertaken disaster risk opportunities over the past year in Anguilla, and risk reduction should be a national priority; and we must use knowledge, innovation and education to build a culture of safety and resilience at all levels…”

The Department of Disaster Management presented a special award to thank Alliance Insurance Company on its continual support for making the annual award possible.

Present at the ceremony were some past winners of the award; and also Permanent Secretary, Bonnie Richardson-Lake, and Acting Governor, Mr. Perin Bradley, who shared some brief remarks.