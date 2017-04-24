ANGUILLA’S YOUTH OUTSTANDING AT INTERSCHOLASTIC IDOL COMPETITION IN ST MARTIN

The Valley, Anguilla – Once again, Anguilla’s youth delivered sterling performances at the annual Interscholastic Idol Competition held on Saturday 15 April 2017 in St Martin. This year Michaelanne ‘Miki’ Benjamin of the Adrian T. Hazell Primary School represented Anguilla in the junior category while Rushanna Welcome of the Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School competed in the senior category.

Both young ladies performed extremely well and represented Anguilla with pride and distinction. Despite her excellent performance though, Miki was unable to land one of top three positions. However, Rushanna wowed the judges and audience with her delivery of ‘No More Nights’ by David Phelps and convincingly won first place in her category.

The 3rd Annual International Interscholastic Idol Competition, organised by the Young Ambassadors Foundation of St Martin was held ‘Under the Tent’ at Port de Plaisance in Cole Bay and attracted participants from several of the neighbouring islands including Curacao, St Eustatius, St Kitts, Nevis and host St Martin. Anguilla’s Kyliyah Baird, the winner of the 2016 Competition also formed part of the programme line-up as a guest artiste, and as usual, she did not disappoint.

Anguilla’s participation was again made possible through the kind sponsorship of the Government of Anguilla and Department of Youth and Culture (DYC). The DYC extends sincere congratulations and thanks to Michaelanne, Rushanna and Kyliyah on their sterling performances on Saturday night. The department also wishes to thank parents Roaxanne Benjamin, Pastor and Natasha Welcome and music teacher and voice trainer Daphne Jacobs-Richardson who was assisted by Stacey Porter, for their support and encouragement of the children.

