ANGUILLA SOCIAL SECURITY BOARD MAJOR SPONSOR OF CATAPULTED FESTIVAL 2017

The Valley, Anguilla – Tuesday, 4th April 2017 – In its 35th Anniversary year, the Social Security Board continues to be a generous sponsor of local events that fall under any of the four areas of community and social development (i.e., education, health, sports and culture), from its Social Development Fund.

Organizer of the Catapulted Conference 2017, the Apostolic Faith Church, was the recipient of sponsorship totaling US$10,500.00 towards the hosting of the annual gospel event. The funds were specifically donated to facilitate the participation of the headliner act – six times Grammy Award Winner Israel & New Breed, featuring Susan Best-Richardson, for the Catapulted Festival 2017, scheduled for Friday, April 7th at the Raymond Guishard Football Stadium at 8:00 pm.

The Social Security Board wishes the organizers a successful Catapulted Conference 2017 and encourage the general public to patronage all the worthwhile activities of this year’s event, especially the Catapulted Festival – it promises to be Grace Magnifical!

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)