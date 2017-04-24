ANGUILLA COUNTRY CONFERENCE CELEBRATES 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE ANGUILLA REVOLUTION

Fellow Anguillians, residents and well wishers, I am Curtis Richardson whom the people of Road South, went to the polls on April 22nd, 2015 and by declarations was named the duly elected representative for Road South on April 23rd, 2015.

Exactly two years have passed since you entrusted me with your task of defending your special needs and interest as a community and as a nation. I hereby today give a full account of that entrustment.

REPORT MICUHAFIT 2nd Year

APRIL 23rd, 2015 – APRIL 22nd, 2017

BY: Hon. Minister of Infrastructure Curtis Richardson

• Electricity

• Water

• Fire Services

• Renewable Energy Development

• Information, Communications and Technology

• Aviation,

• Public Transport

• Vehicle Inspection,

• Ports & Harbours

• Housing and Construction.

• Agriculture

• Fisheries

• Marine Parks

• Maritime Affairs

• Environment

The departments under the MICUHAFIT are:

• Infrastructure,

• Fire and Rescue Services,

• Information Technology and E-Government Services,

• Agriculture and Fisheries

The Statutory Bodies under the portfolio of MICUHAFIT are:

• Anguilla Air and Sea Ports Authority,

• Water Corporation of Anguilla,

• Public Utilities Commission, and

• Anguilla Building Board.

• ANT-AAHS – newly added

The Accomplishments include the following:

• Infrastructure, Development & Maintenance

o Proactive and coordinated road side cleaning

o Regular maintenance and patching of roads

o Centre line markings road network for safety

o Construct pedestrian crossings & maintenance

o Acquisition of land for left turning lane at the George Hill stoplight to alleviate traffic congestion, still on-going

o Sidewalk linking Campus B and Campus A,

on-going

Jeremiah Highway Concerns and efforts

Electricity and Energy

• Pursue the potential for more solar farms

• Review benefits of the present solar plant

• Consider starting the Anglec Headquarters

• Install lights through the island

Water

• Seek a replacement for the CEO who resigned

• Further Reduce Non Revenue Water Concerns

• Pursue a strong vision for national production

Fire and Rescue Services

• Secured financing for the Tower and Fire hall

• Continue construction new fire hall & tower

• Imported another firetruck for the Airport

• Address issues for Airport operation

• Heightened training of Fire Officers.

Information & Communications Technologies

• Commissioned the Tower at Crocus Hill January 2016. This tower is critical to the operations to the information and communication systems in Government of Anguilla.

• This is presently with the CM now

AIRPORT

• Advancement of the Airport Expansion.

• Engage the Infrastructure Advisor

• Seeking the airport airstrip expansion

• Work with AASPA Aerodrome certification

PORTS

• Ensure a mechanism for financing the Sandy Ground jetty was refurbished and restored to address collapse

• Followed through on HMG commitment to the tune of US$8 Million to build a new jetty

• Signed the contract for the Design of said jetty

• Flood Gate at Sandy Ground constructing

• Restructuring the Maritime Unit

• Support ASSPA with Renovations Plans

Housing and Construction.

• My team has supported the Community College to devise a programme for local contractors and builders to ensure that they can be competitive when they bid for jobs.

• Seek potential development in the housing

markets

Agriculture and Fisheries

• Brought clarity on issues with seizure and sale of fish in ST. Martin

• Allocated parcels of land in Agriculture to farmers to develop

• Supported the advancement of farms and farmers in their private ventures

• Advance the policy plan for Agriculture

• Establishment of Composting Facility

Maritime Affairs – Ports and Harbours

• Anguillita light installation, on-going

• Strengthening of the maritime unit is expected to be undertaken shortly

• Work with the Community College and local trainers to develop a programme of training for our maritime workers.

ROADS

• Seeking new routes to and from the Valley

• Still pursuing the Chapel hill road and surveying

• Still pursuing the George Hill thru Jeremiah

highway stoplight bypass

• Still pursuing the Road below Romcan leading into the Lookout Tree Area

• Still pursuing the road across the Methodist Church into Janice and Urcil Neighbourhood

• Still pursuing the Valley Mainroad Development

• Awaiting the green light on the proposal for advancing the road asphalting Programme

Environment

• A new ministry for 2017 held a meeting and will attend a ministerial conference in Grenada

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)