ANGUILLA COUNTRY CONFERENCE CELEBRATES 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE ANGUILLA REVOLUTION

As Anguilla gets ready to celebrate its 50th anniversary of the Anguilla Revolution, Dr Carlyle Corbin, International Advisor on Democratic Governance, Executive Secretary of the Council of Presidents of the United Nations General Assembly, has called for a shifting of the mind to self-determination.

“I would argue that for those of us who remain in the political periphery of dependency status, we are indeed in a bit of a trap – and the way to emerge from it is through a proper process of self-determination underpinned by international law and principles prescribed by the international community,” Dr Corbin said as he delivered the feature address at the opening ceremony of the UWI Anguilla Country Conference on Wednesday evening at La Vue.

He further proposed: “I would suggest that we turn to the global strategies adopted over the last 70 years by the United Nations to deal with self-determination and ultimate decolonization of the dependencies. These are the tools which can assist us in taking on the political inequality of dependency governance which has become increasingly anachronistic.

“For those of us in the non-independent countries in the Caribbean which did not ride either of the two waves of independence, varying degrees of dependency reform and modernization were experienced,” Dr Corbin contended.

“I would suggest that we might re-acquaint ourselves with these minimum standards of full self-government, and with the U.N. decolonization process as a whole, by actively participating in the meetings, seminars and other activities designed to heighten the awareness of the options available under international law. The upcoming UN decolonization seminar in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (19-21 May 2017) is a good opportunity to re-engage, and I would urge that all of the Caribbean territories consider participating to exchange views on the parameters of full self-government,” he added.

Meanwhile Dr Phyllis Fleming-Banks, Manager, UWI Open Campus British Overseas Territories and Chair of the Anguilla Country Conference Organizing Committee, highlighted the significance of the conference.

“The University of the West Indies has a mandate to educate and to share information with the public, to promote research as part of its mission to develop and maintain the sustainability of its contributing territories.

Addressing the theme for the country conference – Anguilla: The Unfinished Revolution? Considering Nation Building and Self Determination – Dr Fleming-Banks said: “The Anguilla Revolution has been the subject of much discussion, debates and publications locally, regionally and internationally over the last few decades…The University must take an active role – it must lead the way in the development of our region.”

Dr Leroy Hill, Dean of Studies, Anguilla Community College, declared: The Anguilla Revolution was not a silent movement, and this country conference is testament of one ripple in time that resonates with a strong sense of pride and unity, and this brings added meaning to the movement – a movement that I hold continues in the life, blood and sweat of Anguillians everywhere.”

The conference is being held from April 20 – 21. Speakers from Anguilla and the region will address topics spanning from the Environment, Food Security and Development; Commerce; Finance and Development; History, Culture and Tourism and Health and Development.