ALLAN COPPIN SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES STRATEGIC COMMAND COURSE 2017

Superintendent Allan Coppin returned to Anguilla having successfully completed the Strategic Command Course for 2017 that was held at the College of Policing in Ascort, England.

The course which consisted of three (3) modules: professional policing skills, business and strategic partnerships and leadership and ethics looked at assessment processes used to address significant and complex policing challenges. As part of the course of study students were required to present a detailed written Strategic Plan which necessitated the coordination of police and multi-agency responses. This Strategic plan was assessed by senior experienced Police Commanders. Of the forty-one (41) students who participated in the training seventeen (17) received a good pass of which Supt. Coppin was one.

Supt. Coppin’s syndicate leaders indicated that his work ethic and determination were noteworthy of praise. They also noted that his contributions to group discussions, his hard work to both research and projects contributed to his ability to maximize his learning out comes on the training.

“Allan will make a strong additional contribution to the RAPF after his experience at the Strategic Command Course”, Course Coordinator. “His grading is competent and effective. Competent meaning that in the judgement of the Strategic Command Course this individual is operationally credible, professional and competent Assistant Chief Constable.”

Chrispen Gumbs, Insp.

PMRO

Royal Anguilla Police Force

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)