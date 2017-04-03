ACAN INSTALLS YOUTH ARM

THE VALLEY, ANGUILLA – The Anguilla Community Action Network (ACAN) has taken another important step within the remit of its strategic plan by installing a Youth Arm.

The members of the ACAN Youth Arm were formally recognized at a reception at Government House on Thursday 23rd March 2017. Speakers at the event were Her Excellency The Governor, Ms Christina Scott, PS Education, Dr Bonnie Richardson-Lake, and CEO of ACAN Mr John “Pow” Lake; the event was chaired by Mrs Maxine Alonzo, ACAN’s Deputy CEO. The Vision and Mission of the ACAN Youth Arm were read by Damarai Gumbs and Rhonica Connor and the distribution of the ribbons was done by Her Excellency and members of ACAN.

ACAN was applauded for the bold steps taken to bring often controversial issues to the forefront of discussions.

The ACAN Youth Arm comprised of young people of various ages evolved as the result of a collaboration between the youth wing of the St. Maarten AIDS Foundation and French side’s Cite Scolaire Robert Weinum last year, which brought together 62 teenagers (15 from Anguilla, 15 St. Martin and 32 from St. Maarten) for a deeper insight into the impact Teenage Pregnancy, Talking to Parents about Sexual Reproductive Health, Gender Identity and Living with HIV have on the teenager’s world.

The resulting plan of action was delivered by a contingent from St. Maarten of the AIDS Foundation led by Rajesh Chintaman of the St. Maarten AIDS Foundation to HE The Governor and the PS Ministry of Social Development at ACAN’s 10th Anniversary celebration held at Government House on Worlds Aids Day 2016.

