Related Articles

The fifth form art and design students of the Albena Lake Hodge Comprehensive School welcomed the public to their arts showcase on Friday 24th March, at the Rodney McArthur Rey Auditorium. Each student prepared a portfolio of six SBA submissions – from third to fifth form that will be sent to Barbados to be graded by the Caribbean Examinations Council.

This year the students’ pieces focused on the Caribbean woman, marine life, renewable energy, carnival, culture, animals and flowers. Their pieces were created by using various forms including textile design and manipulation, fibre art and decorative craft, graphic design and communications, drawing and painting, sculpture, ceramics and mix-media.

Judging from what was showcased, Anguilla has some young promising talented individuals in the arts. Some of them mentioned that they will continue to develop their skills in the arts by focusing their talents on fashion and design, architecture and more.