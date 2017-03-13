TROPICAL DISTRIBUTORS LTD PARTNERS WITH DIAGEO BAR ACADEMY

On the 16th and 17th of February, 2017 respectively, Tropical Distributors Ltd. in partnership with Diageo Bar Academy hosted a Diageo World Class Reserve Dinner at Malliouhana an Auberge Resort for our valued partners as well as island-wide bar-tender training initiate designed to “raise the bar” of Anguilla’s Cocktail scene.

The evening at Malliouhana consisted of four courses paired with expertly made cocktails created by none other than Jasmin Rutter crowned the official 2015 ‘World’s Best Bartender’ by winning the Global Diageo World Class Competition. The aim of this dinner was to celebrate the valued partnerships we have with local establishments as well as offer an opportunity to further promote cocktail culture within this influential group of professionals. By infusing world class spirits into the taste profiles of all four exquisite courses and crafting bespoke cocktail creations to compliment the experience further, our valued partners were able to experience an unforgettable fine dining experience at one of Anguilla’s premier luxury resorts.

The second initiate which Jasmin (Global Brand Ambassador for Diageo Reserve Super Yacht Market) came to undertake was an island-wide training program for Anguilla’s bartenders. The comprehensive training program developed by industry experts, works with local venues and bar specialists to provide exceptional service, create unique cocktails all of which heighten their guests’ experience and maximize the individual potential of aspiring mixologists. Diageo Bar Academy offers various levels of training including the Essentials, Foundation and Advanced programs. These three levels of training are designed to prepare ambitious bartenders for the World Class competition- an annual global competition to crown the world’s best bartender!

The Essential program was conducted on island and hosted at Da’Vida’s restaurant in Crocus Bay. Over 25 bartenders from numerous local establishments participated in the course and are now one step closer to becoming Anguilla’s bartending elite. While the training covered the necessary basics needed to create traditional cocktails such as the Bloody Mary, Margarita, and Daquiri, an array of fresh ingredients including passion fruit, citus fruits, ginger, mint and many more were provided so that individuals were encouraged to be creative and experiment freely in teams. The level of complexity, creativity and personal passion displayed by participants was inspiring and something Jasmin herself as well as Tropical Distributors ltd. were very proud to have been a part of.

As a long standing Anguillian business, we believe in not only providing continuous support for our partners but facilitating meaningful opportunities for personal development when and where possible. Such initiatives ultimately result in participants island-wide having greater product knowledge, enhanced bar-tending skills and the tools required to craft incredible cocktail experiences for everyone on Anguilla- something we all can benefit from. By providing training as well as continued support for our valued partners, Tropical Distributors aims to develop further initiatives in Anguilla that raise the bar on cocktail standards and facilitate the emerging industry trend of experiential cocktail culture. The premium spirits which participants used for the event were Don Julio Tequila, , Tanqueray 10, Zacapa Rum, Kettle One Vodka and Johnny Walker Blue all of which are available from Tropical Distributors. This is not a standalone event. As in the past, Tropical Distributors remains focused on improving the bartending climate of Anguilla, as we strive to make this island renowned for not only exceptional cocktails, but exemplary service as well. We urge anyone who is interested in upcoming initiatives to follow us on Instagram: @tropicaldistributors and to like us on Facebook : Tropical Distributors Anguilla for the latest information! #PoweredByTropical

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)