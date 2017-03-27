SOCIAL SECURITY BOARD LAUNCHES ACTIVITES FOR ITS 35TH ANNIVERSAY

Social Security at 35: Securing Futures, Enhancing Lives is the theme for Social Security activities to mark its 35th anniversary. The theme was won by Ms Farrah Banks.

Director of Social Security, Timothy Hodge, said Social Security has always aimed to enhance the lives of the citizenry.

“We took a bold step in 1982 to launch our Social Security System. And we’ve come a long way, and would like to thank the people of Anguilla, Governments – successive governments, board members and all those who have helped to bring us this far,” Hodge told the press on Tuesday morning, 21st March.

Asked about the Social Security Fund, Hodge said: “The fund is almost 10 million dollars for every year that we’ve been in existence. By the end of the year, it would probably have close to EC$350 million dollars in assets, it would be good if we can actually achieve that figure this year – so we have come a long way in the early years of Social Security.So the fund has grown over the years and continues to be a major source of savings for the people of Anguilla.”

Public Relations Officer, Rosanna Browne, listed several activities for the 35th anniversary which is wide ranging and focuses on education, culture and sports.

The Social System commenced operations on January 1 1982, and has been serving the people of Anguilla 35 years for “which we are very much proud of,” says Browne.

The 35TH anniversary list of activities for 2017 includes:

• 35th Anniversary Theme Prize

• Church Service at St. Mary’s Anglican Church on Sunday, 26th March 2017

• Social Security Partnership with My Anguilla Experience

• Focus on Health for 1st Quarter 2017: Kidney Health and Staff Health Clinic

• Public Outreach Programmes: “You Have A Right To, And You Need To Know, That Your Contributions Are Being Paid” Campaign

• Focus on Sports for 2nd Quarter 2017: Starters Invitational Track Meet Sponsorship & Launching of Zharnel Hughes Billboards

• Festival Del Mar Sponsorship

• Online Customer Satisfaction Survey

• Social Security & Anguilla Community College Walter G. Hodge Memorial Anguilla Day Distinguished Lecture

• Focus on Culture for 3rd Quarter: Summer Festival Boat Race Sponsorship

• Kool FM Annual Children’s Fun Day Sponsorship

• Pensioners Luncheon

• Contribution to International Pensioners’ Day Activities in St. Maarten/St. Martin

• Focus on Education for 4th Quarter: James Ronald Webster Scholarship Fund at ACC

• Social Security Week Activities

• Social Security & UWI Open Campus Anguilla Distinguished Public Lecture

• Hosting of Regional National Health Insurance Conference in November

• Public Variety Concert

• Open House

• Staff Dinner and Awards