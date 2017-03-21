SEABORNE AIRLINES INTRODUCES INCENTIVE FARES TO ANGUILLA

The Valley, March 15th, 2017……..The Anguilla Tourist Board is pleased to announce that Seaborne Airlines has published an attractive US$350.00 round-trip fare, inclusive of taxes, from San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport (SJU) in Puerto Rico to Anguilla’s Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport (AXA). Effective immediately, the US$350.00 fare is being made available to local residents on flights from Anguilla (AXA) to San Juan (SJU), as well as on the San Juan (SJU) to Anguilla (AXA) flights.

Seaborne is also commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Anguilla Revolution with a special one-way, US$50.00 fare, plus applicable taxes. Due to Department of Transportation regulations, the fare will be published with all taxes.

Flying direct from Anguilla has never been easier or more convenient, as codeshare agreements between Seaborne Airlines and American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways allow for a seamless connection via San Juan to many US gateway cities. Eight US carriers serve nineteen cities from the Luis Munoz Marin International Airport, including Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas Ft/Worth, Miami, New York, Washington, Houston Minneapolis St. Paul, Detroit, Orlando, Tampa and Newark.

The codeshares also allow for far more competitive ticket pricing than is often available over St. Maarten, and more so when the time and cost of the ferry transfer is factored into the overall ticket cost.

The Anguilla Tourist Board sees this service as another great opportunity to expand Anguilla’s market share not only from North America, but also from Europe with Norwegian Airline’s direct service into San Juan, and from Latin America via Copa Airlines and Avianca. With this additional capacity, the service is expected to play a significant role in increasing the number of stayover visitors to Anguilla, and improving occupancy levels on the island.

For more information and reservations visit Seaborne Airlines or call toll free 787-946-7800.

For more information on Anguilla please visit the official website of the Anguilla Tourist Board: www.IvisitAnguilla.com; follow us on Facebook: Facebook.com/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism;Twitter:@Anguilla_Trsm, Hashtag: #MyAnguilla .

– Press Release