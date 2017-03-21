REGIONAL LAW REVISION CENTRE INC. RECORDS ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL TRAINING PROGRAMME

10th March, 2017. The Valley, Anguilla.

The Centre has concluded another successful Consolidation of Laws training programme. The two-day training session was conducted from 9-10 March, 2017, and was attended by the following participants:

1. Ms. Shawn Belle representing the Chief Parliamentary Counsel’s Office, Barbados;

2. Ms. Priscilla Paquette representing the Attorney General Chambers, Turks & Caicos Islands;

3. Mr. Albert Edwards representing the Attorney General’s Ministry, Belize;

4. Mr. Rohan Walters representing the Attorney General’s Chambers, St. Kitts & Nevis; and

5. Ms. Shermika Jno Baptiste, staff member of the Regional Law Revision Centre Inc.

The Course Facilitator, Ms. Yolande Dash, provided participants with an in-depth understanding of the Consolidation Cycle and its impact on enhancing the legislative process in any jurisdiction.

Consolidation is a continuous process of compiling all amending laws over the years into a principal legislation for ease of reference and access.

The programme culminated on Friday 10th March, 2017 with a closing ceremony held at the Centre. A certificate of attendance was presented to the participants. During the ceremony Ms. Dash commented: “the Centre is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, and we are quite pleased with the development of our products and services over the years, in particular the Consolidation of Laws training programme which gives participants the opportunity to share, develop and learn new techniques.”

The Consolidation training programme, which commenced in 2009, forms part of the Centre’s annual schedule of activities. Over the years participants from 19 islands have attended the training.

In his remarks, Attorney General and Director of the Centre, Hon. John McKendrick, Q.C., stated: “In this important tenth anniversary of our Centre, it is wonderful to share the Centre’s considerable knowledge of law revision and consolidation with our Caribbean colleagues. The work carried out this week is essential to strengthen the rule of law by improving ready access to laws. Without this we imperil our security and ability to grow economically.” Hon. McKendrick further added, “Ms. Dash and her team continue to do a wonderful job and it is a great delight to be a Director of the Centre. I thank all the jurisdictions involved this week for their willing and ready participation.”

Also present, Chief Minister Victor Banks congratulated the participants on successfully completing the course and the Centre on reaching its tenth anniversary. He further encouraged the Regional Law Revision Centre, to continue to maintain the level of excellence for which it has distinguished itself over the past ten years.

For further information on the products and services offered by the Centre, please visit the website at www.lawrevision.ai