POSITIVE LIVING: GOD DOESN’T SLEEP!

God doesn’t sleep! Is that not liberating and reassuring to know? What blessed comfort this brings to the heart, especially during these trying times when so many of us are worried about situations that confront us on a daily basis. One of the major problems some people seem to be facing today is insomnia. It seems that people just cannot get to sleep.

It appears that many people find it difficult to sleep because they are fearful. They are afraid of what might happen to them while they are asleep. Some are afraid of burglary. Some are afraid of the police coming to get them. Some are afraid of a perceived enemy coming to take revenge. Some are afraid of dying. Some are afraid of ghosts. Some are afraid of losing their monies in the banks. Some are afraid of recurring nightmares that haunt their minds, and some are afraid of their own conscience.

The Bible is filled with scriptures that assure us that no matter what happens to us, no matter where we are, or what we are faced with, God is with us. This should give us the assurance and confidence we need and allow us to rest and sleep in peace, though at times we still find it difficult to do so. Sometimes we pray and yet we feel that God doesn’t hear – he is asleep. Circumstances sometimes cloud our vision and it is hard, if not impossible, to see and understand what God is doing. When it appears that He is so silent and so distant – when it appears that He is sleeping, we need to be still and trust Him. The fact that God is ever present looking over us and our affairs, and is awake keeping everything under control, should give us peace of mind.

We need to have that strong conviction that God is in charge. He is in full control over all circumstances and in time He will work things out. God has no sleeping difficulties. He doesn’t suffer from insomnia, He just doesn’t sleep. Proverbs 15:3 tells us that, “The eyes of the LORD are in every place, keeping watch on the evil and the good.” Psalm 121:3-4 reminds us: “He who keeps you will not slumber. Behold, he who keeps Israel will neither slumber nor sleep.” There are times in our lives when we struggle with God in prayer and with God’s will and timing. And we ask, “Is God listening?”

When everything around us seems to be falling apart, we have the tendency to wonder where God is. When the silence seems deafening, we wonder why God doesn’t intervene. But rest assured, my friend, God is not asleep because God never goes to sleep. God never misses a thing. He is always active and busy for our wellbeing. He is awake and working, even while we sleep. He is not dependent on any news network for the latest updates. His deliverance may not arrive on our timetable, or in the way we expect or even desire, but when the time is right the deliverance will come.

He watches over us to protect us. He is our watchman. He oversees us as we sleep at the time when we are vulnerable. He protects us from any evil of the darkness. Because of this we do not need to fear, but can have peace. Psalm 91:5 points out, “You will not fear the terror of the night” because God is our refuge and fortress – our shelter. And Psalm 4:8 further assures us, “In peace I will both lie down and sleep; for you alone, O Lord, make me dwell in safety.” Is that not awesome my friend? God is taking care of us 24/7 with no sleep, and no vacation time. God is always there for us. We need not be afraid. God works on our behalf even as we sleep. We need to be thankful to the Lord. We serve a good and powerful God!

Whatever your troubles of the day are, your concerns for tomorrow, or your un-answered questions, you can rest in peace knowing that God doesn’t sleep. He sees everything and everyone. He sees and knows about the many schemes and plots of the evil ones. At times, many of us seem to forget that there is a God above who never sleeps. The evil ones seem to forget that God sees and hears everything. And that He takes notice of every act. Knowing this should bring comfort and relief to our hearts. Evil will never go unpunished by our God.

Evil ones think they have it all covered. Nobody sees or hears them. So they think, but little do they know that there is a God above and, in due time, He will set things right. Keeping God in clear view is always the solution to our problems. He brings peace even in the darkness, because even the darkness is light to Him (Psalm 139:12). So, my friend, when at night you are finding it difficult to sleep as your mind is meandering and magnifying, and you are feeling vulnerable and fragile, look to the Lord – your help comes from Him.

When others come against you, try not to worry or fret. Keep your eyes on God who sees and knows all things. When it feels like all hell has broken loose – and you are wondering what in the world is going on – TRUST GOD! Trust Him because He knows things you don’t know. He knows the future. You don’t. He knows the heart and you don’t. When the whole world crumbles around you, you don’t have any alternatives except to TRUST Him. He knows and sees the big picture. He knows what He’s doing. When things don’t make sense, you have one and only one response – TRUST GOD! Even if we can’t see or comprehend how He is working, we can sleep because we know that God never does.

The story is told of a mother who was putting her little four-year-old daughter to bed for the night. The child was afraid of the dark and the mother, on this particular occasion, with her husband away, was fearful also.

When the light was out, the child caught a glimpse of the moon outside the window. “Mommy,” she asked, “Is the moon God’s light?”

“Yes,” the mother said.

Then the child asked, “Will God put out his light and go to sleep?”

The mother replied, “No, dear, God never goes to sleep.”

Then, out of the simplicity of a child’s faith, the little girl said something which gave reassurance even to her mother: “Well, as long as God is awake, there is no sense both of us staying awake.” And off to sleep she went.

We can do the same, my friends, because we know that God never sleeps. The One who upholds the universe will never let you down.

Remember: God never sleeps….God never slumbers….He is always on call…. He is just a prayer away!

About the Author: Mrs. Marilyn Hodge owns and operates the Wellness Centre in the Farrington, Anguilla. The Centre offers Counselling Services by Appointment Only. Contact information: 476-3517 or email: marilynb@anguillanet.com.