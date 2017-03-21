PAC SERIOUSLY CONCERNED ABOUT ARREARS IN REVENUE AND IN THE COLLECTION OF TAXES OWED TO GOVERNMENT

The Anguilla PAC (Public Accounts Committee) has issued a press release relating to the island’s tax situation with a view to taking measures to improve the said situation.

The press release issued on 10th March 2017 is concerned with (a) inquiring into arrears of revenue; and (b) the identification and collection of amounts due in taxes and duties.

The full text of the press release reads as follows:

INQUIRY INTO ARREARS IN REVENUE AND THE IDENTIFICATION AND COLLECTION OF AMOUNTS DUE IN TAXES AND DUTIES

The Public Accounts Committee of the Eleventh Anguilla House of Assembly will be conducting an inquiry into “arrears in revenue and the identification and collection of amounts due in taxes and duties. This issue was raised by the Chief Auditor of Anguilla in his report on the 2013 accounts of the Government of Anguilla. The extent of the issue is summarized in paragraphs 33-38, 53-64 and 73-76 report.

The inquiry will seek to:

1.1 Underscore the responsibility of various Offices for the collection of arrears and amounts due in taxes;

1.2 Ascertain the amounts in arears owed to the Government of Anguilla;

1.3 Gain an understanding of the systems and processes used to determine the amount due in taxes to the Government of Anguilla and to identify the gaps therein;

1.4 Determine the causes for the existing situation as it regards arrears in revenue and the existing gaps in the systems and processes used to identify the amounts due in taxes;

1.5 Ascertain what progress if any has been made by various Departments and Offices to fairly state and collect amounts due to the Government of Anguilla;

1.6 Make recommendations towards improving the existing situation as it regards the same;

1.7 Examine any other related matters.

The objectives of the inquiry will be achieved through a combination of desk research and oral evidence sessions as needed. The Committee is calling on persons within the community with an interest in and knowledge of the subject of the inquiry to make written submissions. Submissions should be geared towards providing information to the committee that would assist the committee in achieving its objectives.

Submissions can be forwarded to:

The Clerk of the Public Accounts Committee

House of Assembly and Gazette Office

The Valley, Anguilla

Email: lenox.proctor@gov.ai

It is expected that the committee will publish a report of its findings by April, 25th 2017