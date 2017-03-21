NEW UK INFRASTRUCTURE ADVISOR

Mr Julian Daniel, the UK Infrastructure Advisor, a national of Montserrat, officially took up his duties in the Ministry of ICUH on Monday, 13th March.

Minister with responsibility for Infrastructure, Mr Curtis Richardson, said it was a long anticipated moment for the UK Infrastructure Advisor to be here on island.

“Since I’ve been elected, I have been pushing forward with a lot of the particulars to get the airport expansion, particularly the runway, going for the people of Anguilla,” he told The Anguillian.

He went on: “I’m very happy that one of the conditions was that we should have an UK Infrastructure Advisor in place to help push the process further forward, and I believe that we have this person now – and we are in a good position to deliver for the people of Anguilla because that is what is needed right now to take Anguilla to the next level.”