NEW UK INFRASTRUCTURE ADVISOR

anguillian
By anguillian March 21, 2017 11:46

Related Articles

 

 

man

Mr. Julian Daniel

Mr Julian Daniel, the UK Infrastructure Advisor, a national of Montserrat, officially took up his duties in the Ministry of ICUH on Monday, 13th March.

Minister with responsibility for Infrastructure, Mr Curtis Richardson, said it was a long anticipated moment for the UK Infrastructure Advisor to be here on island.

“Since I’ve been elected, I have been pushing forward with a lot of the particulars to get the airport expansion, particularly the runway, going for the people of Anguilla,” he told The Anguillian.

He went on: “I’m very happy that one of the conditions was that we should have an UK Infrastructure Advisor in place to help push the process further forward, and I believe that we have this person now – and we are in a good position to deliver for the people of Anguilla because that is what is needed right now to take Anguilla to the next level.”

anguillian
By anguillian March 21, 2017 11:46

Socialize

Facebook

Advertisement

Latest Poll

Do you like the new layout of the Anguillian ?