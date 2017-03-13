NCBA West End Service Centre

On March 13th, 2017, the National Commercial Bank of Anguilla Ltd will open the doors of its Service Centre in West End to the public. The services to be offered will include: 5 tellers including the night deposit tellers and 2 Customer Service representatives for account opening, senior citizen service and the opening of other services; Cheque Deposit Drop Box and ATM service.

Customers in the area have been expressing their desire to see the Branch opened for quite some time now as it will provide them with the much needed opportunity to conduct their banking transactions without having to drive all the way to the Valley; as well as reduce the congestion of the lobby lines at the St. Mary’s branch.

Businesses in the area can also take advantage of the night deposit facility rather than driving to the Valley.

Michael Bird, CEO stated “We are extremely happy that we can serve the people of Anguilla in this convenient location. I take this opportunity to inform our customers that even if their accounts are with the St. Mary’s branch in the Valley, they can still visit the West End Service Centre to conduct their banking transactions. We anticipate that as the Bank continues to grow from strength to strength the Service Centre will evolve into a full service branch – offering much more services.”

Mr. Bird continued “We understand that now more than ever, customers enjoy having the freedom of choices, and that is exactly what NCBA’s valued customers are being offered. The choice to bank at one of two prime locations, both equipped with staff that are always willing to help, services that are technologically enhanced and convenient.”

We take this time to thank our customers for their continued patience and support over the last few months as we continue to work hard to provide them with the best possible banking experience.

NCBA: One Bank…One Brand…Committed to Customers