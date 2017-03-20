Nakishma Hull Graduates from University of London with Master’s Degree in Law (LLM)

On Tuesday 7th March 2017 Mrs. Nakishma Hull (formerly Miss Nakishma Rogers), graduated from the University of London International Programmes and was awarded a Master’s Degree in Law (LLM) with merit and with a specialization in Corporate and Commercial Law. The graduation ceremony was held at the Barbican Centre in London, United Kingdom. Her Royal Highness Princess Anne who is the Chancellor of the University was the keynote speaker at the auspicious event which was filled with fanfare and celebration of the rich history of the University. Over 90 countries were represented in the graduating body present at the graduation and Mrs. Hull was the only graduand from Anguilla. Mrs. Hull stated that attending the graduation was an important conclusion to a journey marked by highs and lows. She said that distance learning is challenging and overwhelming at times but rewarding in the end. The programme Nakishma undertook consisted of 100% self-study of materials provided by the University and assessed by unseen papers which she sat locally. Nakishma balanced her studies with family life and full-time work as an attorney-at-law. Mrs. Hull who was the 2006 Island Scholarship recipient was funded by the Government of Anguilla to complete her Master’s degree. She is currently employed by the Government of Anguilla as a Crown Counsel in the Attorney General’s Chambers and is humbled by the opportunity to serve the people of Anguilla in this capacity.

Mrs. Hull who was also recently married on January 30th 2017, wishes to thank her husband Kylon Hull for all the support and assistance over the period of her study which spanned over a year and a half. She is also overwhelmingly grateful to her parents Mr. and Mrs. Alkins and Kathleen Rogers who gave her the constant support, prayer and motivation to get through the challenges of distance study. She is similarly grateful to her daughter, her siblings and extended family who pitched in where needed. She also extends gratitude to her in-laws who were a constant source of support. Nakishma wishes to thank her past and present co-workers of Astaphan’s Chambers and The Attorney General Chambers, respectively. She also wishes to extend gratitude to Mrs. Colleen Horsford- the local coordinator for the University, her exam invigilators, her fellow examinee- Ms. Ivenia Benjamin, the Management and Staff of the Anguilla Public library, Pastors who held her in prayer (Rev. John Mantengo, Mr. Gerard Gumbs, Mr. Dwayne Adams), her close friends and all the well-wishers who provided encouragement in different forms. Mrs. Hull is confident that it took an entire village to see her through to her success and for that she is eternally thankful. Nakishma hopes that she can use her newly acquired qualifications to teach part-time at the tertiary level wherever she can be useful.

