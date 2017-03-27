MS CAROL MATHEW, DENTAL THERAPIST, RETIRED ON 22nd MARCH 2017

Ms Carol Mathew was first appointed as a Dental Auxiliary in the Anguilla Public Service on 3rd September 1979, and retired as Dental Therapist, with the Health Authority of Anguilla, on 22nd March 2017. This employee deserves to be recognized as she is the longest serving employee who provided dental care at the Dental Unit where she served the Anguillian public, including residents and visitors, for the last 37 years.

During her 37 years of service, Ms Mathew demonstrated that she was hard working and always willing to go the extra mile to ensure her patients, particularly the children, received a level of care that could be surpassed by no one. She loved her patients and this love was evident through the invaluable and outstanding contributions she made in the provision of dental care. This in turn translated into better overall health for her patients and, by extension, the Anguillian community on a whole.

Carol undertook her tasks without complaining even when she was faced with limited material and human resources. It should be pointed out that she appeared to have a magical touch because, while it is a fact that most children fear the Dentist, Carol, through her kind, gentle, cheerful yet purposeful demeanour, was able to lure the children to her chair and perform her task without much effort. This approach to her duties resulted in her work ethics being described as “truly remarkable, outstanding and excellent”.

With the above traits we are confident that, while Carol is retiring from active public service life, she will continue with the same zeal in her private life and serve the people of Anguilla in her chosen field.

Carol, the Board of Directors, the Management and Staff of the Health Authority of Anguilla and your colleagues at the Dental Unit, take this opportunity to publicly thank you for your years of dedicated service and wish you God’s sustained blessings as you continue your journey. We wish you a long and healthy retirement.

Our heartiest congratulations on your 37 years of dedicated service to the Dental Unit and the residents of, and visitors to, Anguilla.