MOONSPLASH A HUGE SUCCESS

Anguilla’s legendary icon Bankie Banx is pleased with the success of his event held last weekend featuring two powerful reggae artists, Romain Virgo, Christopher Martin, and other local acts.

Romain Virgo, who specializes in the lovers rock style of Reggae, wooed the crowd with his good vibes on Friday night; and on Saturday night Christopher Martin, reggae/dancehall singer rocked the crowd with his stellar performance.

“It was great. We had a good turnout. All the bands – the organization of the show went well,” Bankie claimed.

He said doing a show of this caliber for the past 27 years has its challenges but “somewhat goes into remote if you have a good team.”

Bankie also thanked the Anguilla Tourist Board, for helping in promoting Moonsplash, noting it is a good collaboration as guests/visitors always fly in for the event. He continued: “It’s a big part of tourism. We were also ahead of the game this year, especially with the lack of sponsorship, so I brought in Ada Low, the Production Manager ahead of the show.”

She too expressed great delight in the positive feedback from this year’s event.

“We have some ideas of artists coming out for next year, so it’s only going to be bigger and better now that we have a date in mind for next year,” she exclaimed.

The 27th annual Moonsplash Festival, known for being one of the most iconic reggae festivals in the region, took place from March 9 to 12 at the Dune Preserve on Rendezvous Beach.

Moonsplash is known for bringing together internationally-acclaimed, and up and coming recording, artists from across the globe for three days of spectacular entertainment under the full moon.